Kings & # 39; Gabe Vilardi scores 10 seconds in the first NHL turn

A minute and 16 seconds after the Los Angeles Kings game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, rookie Gabe Vilardi went to the ice for his first NHL turn. He moved away from the bench and entered the Panthers area, where his teammate Kurtis MacDermid held the disc.

Vilardi picked up the disc, glanced at the Panthers' net and fired a shot that hit goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky on the side of his glove. It had been ten seconds and Vilardi had already scored his first NHL goal.

It was a dream start for an NHL career that sometimes seemed to be in serious danger.

The Kingston native, Ontario, has long been a highly promoted perspective. Once ranked as the number 4 skater in North America, Vilardi was ranked 11th overall by the Kings in the 2017 NHL Draft. However, injury problems prevented him from playing for the team's AHL affiliate during More than a year and a half. The exact nature of the disease is unknown, but it has been described repeatedly as a "chronic back injury."

"You could lean down one day and tie your shoe and make it explode," Kings general manager Rob Blake told The Athletic in 2018. "There was no specific element or something specific that would lead him to that. He got up. one day and I was in pain. "

The condition was severe enough for Vilardi, 20, to spend much of last summer doing rehabilitation work to solve the problem. After spending almost a year without playing, Vilardi returned to the ice for the Kingdom of Ontario in November. In 32 games in the AHL, he accumulated 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists). That was enough to win his first NHL call on Thursday.

Not satisfied with just one goal in his debut, Vilardi also registered an assist, setting Marty Frk in front of the net at the end of the second period. His two points ended up being crucial in a tough 5-4 victory in LA. At the end of the night, he was legitimately chosen the first star of the game.

After waiting almost 18 months to see it for the first time, Kings fans can't wait to see it again. Fortunately for them, they will have to wait less than 48 hours, when the team faces the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at the Staples Center.