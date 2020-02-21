Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bought a new house in Palm Springs

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are out of control. People magazine reported that the notorious couple bought a new home in Palm Springs, California, further expanding their real estate empire. The 39-year-old reality star and the 42-year-old rapper left $ 6.2 million for an undeveloped square of land in La Quinta, a tourist town in the Coachella Valley.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report that Kim and Kanye bought the property that is in the Madison Club. They bought the house for the first time at the end of 2019, says the outlet, stating that Kim and Kanye are now in possession of land in the same area where Kylie and Kris also have a house.

Kris Jenner reportedly bought his 11,000 square foot property in the area for a whopping $ 12 million two years ago. Kris's house in the area has since appeared on Instagram, as well as in his reality series, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Kylie also has her own property that cost her $ 3.25 million in early 2019. Despite the fact that Kim and Kanye own several properties, they currently live in Hidden Hills, California, along with their four children, Psalm, Chicago, Saint, and north.

They bought their Hidden Hills home in 2014 for $ 20 million, but Kris says the value of the property has tripled since the renovations were made. In 2019, a source who spoke with People stated that Kim and Kanye also bought another house in the area.

In addition, the celebrity couple has another property that is 52 miles from Yellowstone National Park. It is in Cody, Wyoming, where, according to reports, Kanye had a party to listen to his album, Ye.

The purchase of the house in Wyoming was not a big surprise for the couple's fans, considering that they first revealed their intentions to do so in an interview with Vogue Arabia.

Ad

In addition, reports have indicated that Kanye bought another house in Wyoming in November last year. A source who spoke with People said that every time Kanye makes a great purchase, everyone in the area talks about it.



Post views:

0 0