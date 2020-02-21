Keyshia Cole plays Raunchy Lap Dance for Niko Khale in Wild Video: fans predict they will soon have a girl

Although Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale welcomed their son last August, and the celebrity couple has been very busy taking care of their newborn; They still find the time to make romantic gestures for each other.

On Monday, the 24-year-old rapper updated his Instagram page with an adorable video, in which he was pleasantly surprised by his beloved girlfriend.

It seems that Niko decided to promote his new song, "Yo Eye,quot;, singing the piece in front of the camera.

However, at one point, Keyshia realizes what Niko is doing and joins the ongoing performance, as she begins to dance erotically with him.

It seems that the rapper is quite satisfied with the appearance of the R,amp;B diva and he smiles at her, while she is bothering him.

Meanwhile, Keyshia also visited his Instagram page to share the video clip and explained in the caption that he was apparently about to leave when he saw that Niko was recording the images.

It seems that the view was tempting enough for the interpreter of "Heaven Sent,quot; to blend in instead of continuing with her initial plans.

The couple made headlines earlier this month when Niko posted another nice picture of him hugging with Keyshia.

In the instant, titled "You have that look in your eyes," the 38-year-old singer sits on Niko's lap, and they are both smiling lovingly.

She wrote: “Try to leave the hotel and he made videos Cuidado Be careful! Let me enter this ikoNiko Khalé x "Yo Eye,quot; available on all platforms now. 👀 "

The publication generated many likes and comments from multiple fans of the couple, and many followers praised his affectionate love.

One person declared: “Keyshia here living and loving her BEST LIFE with her Young Tenda, and I AM HERE FOR HER! 🙌🏽🔥💯 #GetEmKeysh. "

This social media user wrote: "Age is nothing more than a number … It is very mature from what I can see." 🙌 "

A third fan shared: "This is how you all made baby boy. Lol. You will all end up with an upcoming girl 💕💕💕💕He is very good 😩, and you too 😍Bae you are well 🗣AF‼ ️ THIS RESPLANATOR is amazing "

A fourth comment read: “Too cute ❤️🔥🖤. Good couple. You all need to make a song together. Double the talent.

The powerful couple is making it work.



