Kevin Hart offers this reason in an attempt to dismiss the demand for sex tape

The star of & # 39; Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle & # 39; She has been accused by Montia Sabbag of partnering with a friend to record her 2017 link in a Las Vegas hotel suite.

Funny Kevin Hart He is demanding the dismissal of a lawsuit filed against him by his sex tape partner.

Montia Sabbag filed a lawsuit of $ 60 million (£ 48.3 million) against the "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle"star last year (19), stating that he and a friend, J.T. JacksonThey joined together to record the link in a suite at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas in 2017 without their knowledge, allegations Hart has repeatedly denied.

Now the actor is asking the judge who oversees the case to withdraw the dispute out of court due to a legal technicality, because he did not receive the legal notice.

Hart argues that the process server "simply threw a set of papers through the window of a car in view of a security guard," who was outside the door of his house.

A court filing obtained by TMZ includes photos of the discarded documents, and Hart explains that the lawsuit must be dismissed because the guard does not live on his property and is not authorized to accept legal notices on behalf of the funny man.

A decision has not yet been made.

Hart has always denied having set the stage for the sex tape, which shook his marriage to an Eniko Hart then pregnant, insisting that he was also a victim of Jackson's extortion attempts.

Sabbag seeks damages for intentionally inflicting emotional distress and invasion of privacy.