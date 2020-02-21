Kenya Moore's daughter, Brooklyn Daly is living her best life in California – Check out the latest photos

Kenya Moore made her fans happy when she decided to share a lot of new photos with her baby, Brooklyn, on her social media account. Check out the new articles that Kenya published in the Brookie IG account.

"I go everywhere where my mom goes #babysuitcase I'm ready #miraclebaby," Kenya captioned one of the photos in Brookie's account.

Many people have been telling Kenya to put some decorations on Brookie's hair.

Someone said: "She is a beautiful baby, but please put on a cute bun or something on her head, she is too beautiful not to have bows on her head."

Another follower posted this: ‘(protected email) where are you going now? I love your beautiful face and your smile. Kenya, please send it to us the #teamtwirlers hahaha. "

Someone else said: "He looks more and more like Marc because he is his twin." God bless this baby. "

Kenya also shared a photo that shows Brookie living her best life in California: ‘Living my best life in California ❤️ #pooldaze #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn’

A fan said: "She is simply … I can't … I mean … My God … I adore her … So cute and happy and fun and she is everything …" and another follower posted this : "Don't do it, Kenya! Take that shit out of your hair. She doesn't need hair decorations! She's a baby and beautiful, naturally."

One commenter wrote: ‘One minute people say add a bow. The next minute you don't need any bow. It's your baby, let her do what she wants with her daughter's hair. That's why you never try to please everyone. "

Another sponsor said: ‘Ok, Lil Daly. I can't believe all the teeth he now has for his lovely smile !!! "

Ad

Apart from this, Kenya made news recently after warning Wendy Williams about NeNe Leakes.



Post views:

0 0