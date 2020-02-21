Kendrick Lamar's teenage sister has just married the father of her second baby!

Younger sister of rapper Kendrick Lamar, Kayla Duckworth, married yesterday.

MTO News has confirmed that Kayla, who became pregnant the first time when she was only 14 years old and had her second baby at age 17, married the father of her second child. And his superstar brother attended the wedding.

Kayla, who has two daughters, ages 4 and 1, is 18 years old. And her new husband, Jalani Sawyer, is 19 years old.

The new girlfriend took Instagram to share her exciting news with her fans and friends. And Kayla looked beautiful.

Here is her new husband:

The couple has been dating for a couple of years, and they even went to the prom together: