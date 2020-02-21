Kendrick Lamar's 18-year-old sister married her second baby daddy

%MINIFYHTML4615845be179a12c25d44033b9b157b211% %MINIFYHTML4615845be179a12c25d44033b9b157b212%

Kayla Duckworth, who got pregnant the first time when she was only 14 years old, has taken Instagram to share photos of her wedding with Jalani Sawyer.

Kendrick LamarKayla Duckworth's sister is the mother of two children and an 18-year-old married woman. The younger sister of the rap superstar has married her baby, Jalani Sawyer, as she herself announced through her Instagram account.

Kayla went to the photo sharing site to share romantic photos of her wedding day. It looked stunning in a white wedding dress with a full tulle skirt. She shared a kiss with her boyfriend, who put a white shirt under a black suit and a pink tie. He seemed to rock a simple black band like his wedding ring.

Kendrick reportedly attended the wedding, although his photo at the event has not yet appeared online.

The couple already has a daughter, born in December 2017.

The couple had been dating for a couple of years before their nuptials and even went to the prom together. Jalani, who is 19, is Kayla's second baby daddy. Jalani once turned to Twitter to express his love for Kayla, writing: "I just want everyone to know that [I love] my beautiful girlfriend, Kayla Duckworth @Silnovia, until death and this is the woman I want to be with until let death make us part. "

Kayla welcomed her daughter, a girl, in December 2017, when she was 17 years old. She got pregnant the first time with another boy when she was only 14 years old.

Kayla got attention after her brother Kendrick bought him a 2017 Toyota as a graduation gift. People called the hit producer "B *** h, Don & # 39; t Kill My Vibe" for buying him an "ordinary Toyota", regardless of whether it is a new one, after graduating from high school in June 2017.

In response to criticism, the 32-year-old rapper said he had a thoughtful reason for the gift. "I don't know if it's the public or the children on the Internet who are 12 years old and 13 years old and thought, you know, Kendrick Lamar is supposed to have a Lamborghini," he said at the time. "Yes, it's a trip."

He continued: "You know, people's perspective on me and the money I have and the stages and places I've been to, they probably expect me not to have the same morals and values ​​that I have. I want to transfer to my family, to me little sister or something, because she is younger than me, so she didn't have to go through the same fight that I and the mothers had to go through. " However, he added that he also wanted to convey a spirit of gratitude and "small steps."