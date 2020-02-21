Kemba Walker had to drain his knee, injection after the All-Star Game

%MINIFYHTML5723eba6364c8fb051deccf1d17bddb411% %MINIFYHTML5723eba6364c8fb051deccf1d17bddb412%

MINNEAPOLIS – Celtics shipowner baseman Kemba Walker, who has been slowed by pain in his left knee for much of this season, complained of more extensive swelling after returning from the Stars weekend in Chicago. They then drained his knee and then received an anti-inflammatory injection, said coach Brad Stevens. He also underwent an MRI that revealed no structural problem.

Walker played about 32 minutes in the All-Star Game on Sunday, including an intense timeless quarter where he was on the court for about 15 minutes.

"There is no way he would have played or our medical staff would have let him (let him play) if they thought this would be possible after the break," Stevens said. "It is unfortunate.