Kelly Ripa's sweet family throwback shows that Mark Consuelos doesn't age

Kelly Ripa won #ThrowbackThursday this week.

The talk show host shared an adorable family photo Thursday night, showing her husband Mark Consuelos with his two oldest children, Michael Consuelos Y Lola Consuelos, on vacation in Hawaii.

"#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy," says Ripa the sweet snapshot.

Since sharing the image on social networks, Ripa has received several comments about her handsome boyfriend.

"#Hawaiiandaddy,quot; Lisa Rinna commented on the Instagram photo, adding the fire emoji.

"I just saw this Zaddy!" Carson kressley wrote "The highlight of my day!"

Actress Jessica Capshaw He also commented: "A baby holding his baaaaabies!"

Even fans have started having fun saying Riverdale Consuelo star, "One of these three people has not aged a day in almost 20 years!"

"@instasuelos you always look so handsome," wrote another social media user.

