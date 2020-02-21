Kelly Ripa's sweet family throwback shows that Mark Consuelos doesn't age

Kelly Ripa won #ThrowbackThursday this week.
The talk show host shared an adorable family photo Thursday night, showing her husband Mark Consuelos with his two oldest children, Michael Consuelos Y Lola Consuelos, on vacation in Hawaii.
"#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy," says Ripa the sweet snapshot.
Since sharing the image on social networks, Ripa has received several comments about her handsome boyfriend.
"#Hawaiiandaddy,quot; Lisa Rinna commented on the Instagram photo, adding the fire emoji.
"I just saw this Zaddy!" Carson kressley wrote "The highlight of my day!"
Actress Jessica Capshaw He also commented: "A baby holding his baaaaabies!"
Even fans have started having fun saying Riverdale Consuelo star, "One of these three people has not aged a day in almost 20 years!"
"@instasuelos you always look so handsome," wrote another social media user.
And Consuelos himself could not help talking about the family photo, commenting on his wife's post, "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡
Only a few days ago Ripa appeared as a guest on E! Morning pop, where he told us he felt he was "cheating,quot; on his morning show, Live with Kelly and Ryan.
While on the show, Ripa also shared the techniques she does to manage stress.
"It worked from a place of greater anxiety, I tend to do it, I operate here," he explained. "I realize that I am more productive when I have a lot of anxiety in my life. But I will say that my husband and I recently started, this is going to sound very crazy, breathing. We have been breathing, like deep breathing. Cleaning, attentive breaths." .
Ripa also recently addressed having to close her daughter's debit card after seeing her Postmates' bill.
"That has been canceled," Ripa said. "If she wants to get a job, I think she can have a Postmates account."
