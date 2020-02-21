Keller High School basketball coach Randall Durant resigns after bullying complaints – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TARRANTE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Keller High School boys' basketball coach resigned from his coach position on Friday morning.

The Keller Independent School District did not answer questions about Randall Durant's resignation.

However, several parents of players in the program, who have spoken with Up News Info 11 News, said they raised concerns more than a month ago alleging severe verbal abuse and intimidation by Durant of the players.

The parents said they filed a formal complaint of bullying in January and were aware of up to 20 players identified as potential victims. Some parents said that Durant's treatment of the players was "surprising," and resulted in some developing anxiety attacks, eating disorders and the need to see therapists.

Parents were informed of the resignation Friday morning in an email from district athletic director Eric Persyn. He wrote that the current assistant coach of the university team Ryan Speaks would take over for the rest of the season.

The Keller High basketball team is scheduled to play in the first round of the playoffs next week.

Durant did not immediately respond to a request to speak with him about his resignation.