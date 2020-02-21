Katy Perry falls to the ground in the middle of a gas leak during the audition of & # 39; American Idol & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML54cba3c44f9902c57b9f6c6145b0401111% %MINIFYHTML54cba3c44f9902c57b9f6c6145b0401112%

The creator of "Fireworks" hits, along with the crew and contestants, must be evacuated from the Sunriver, Oregon set, after she and her fellow judges smelled heavy propane in the room.

Katy Perry passed out in the last year "American idol"auditions in Sunriver, Oregon, when a gas leak occurred on the set.

The success creator of "Fireworks" was sitting on the panel for the television talent show alongside the co-judges. Lionel richie Y Luke Bryan when the trio began to suspect that something was wrong in the audition room.

"Do you smell gas? It's quite intense," says Katy in a teaser video of the episode, while Luke agrees, "We're getting heavy propane."

"It hurts a little," Perry adds, as he gets up to leave the studio and production begins to evacuate the team and the contestants. "Oh, it's bad. It's really bad."

The clip shows the fire department and ambulances arriving at the scene, and the judges comment that they can still smell the gas from outside.

"This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak," Bryan confirms, approaching the fire truck, while "Dark Horse" star Katy falls to the ground from a crouched position after admitting: "I don't feel well." .

Last November (2019), Sunriver Fire Department officials shared videos and photos with Idol trainers after they attended the incident, which ended up being a problem in the Sunriver Resort kitchen.

The full test will take place in the delivery of the show on Sunday (February 23).