Karl-Anthony de Wolves retires at least two weeks after wrist fracture – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves center, Karl-Anthony Towns, will be out for at least two more weeks due to a left wrist injury that the team announced Friday is broken.

Towns had an x-ray for the first time after hurting his wrist on January 25 against Oklahoma City, coach Ryan Saunders said. Towns played uncomfortably in the next six games, recording more than 20 points and more than 10 rebounds in five of them, but was discarded from the last Minnesota game before the All-Star break with the injury. An additional evaluation by multiple medical specialists revealed the fracture, the Timberwolves said.

Cities will be reevaluated in two weeks and their game status will be reassessed, which means that their absence will total at least 10 games. Towns missed 15 games earlier this season with a left knee injury. He played in all 82 games in each of his first three seasons and 77 games last season.

"Karl has done his best to overcome any kind of pain, and has put the team first," Saunders said. "You can't say enough positive things about the way you have done it." We want to make sure you take care of your body too. ”

The Timberwolves have the fourth worst record in the NBA as they enter their game on Friday against Boston. Saunders said the classification will not influence the team's decision on when to bring Towns back.

"When we are healthy enough, we can make those decisions, but make no mistake, we are a group that is competing," Saunders said.

