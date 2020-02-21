Kanye West Sunday Service Choir, Surprised by Sudden Shooting

%MINIFYHTML12c5b06fa6ca9ef1fcd3f0220be3ae2411% %MINIFYHTML12c5b06fa6ca9ef1fcd3f0220be3ae2412%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Initial reports indicated that the entire crew has been fired and Ye didn't even know it, but a source has now claimed that about 30 people were released and about 80 are still there.

Up News Info –

Kanye west He has been making the news every week with his Sunday service event that is accompanied by his iconic choir. However, it is rumored that the rapper has let the group go and that the sudden shot surprised them.

Initial reports indicated that the entire crew has been fired and Ye didn't even know it, but a source has now claimed that about 30 people were released and about 80 are still there. Still, those who were fired found the shot surprising. "They didn't see it coming," a source told All Hip Hop. "This is a mix of people, many of whom are not young and still want to achieve it."

%MINIFYHTML12c5b06fa6ca9ef1fcd3f0220be3ae2413% %MINIFYHTML12c5b06fa6ca9ef1fcd3f0220be3ae2414%

Kanye has not yet responded to this report.

%MINIFYHTML12c5b06fa6ca9ef1fcd3f0220be3ae2415% %MINIFYHTML12c5b06fa6ca9ef1fcd3f0220be3ae2416%

Directed by Grammy winner Jason White, Sunday Service Choir was formed in January 2019 and has been presented every Sunday, as well as on Fridays, for the weekly Ye event. Initially, the service was only performed in Calabasas with only a few people who were allowed to attend, but now it has become an event in which anyone can participate. He even brought his iconic service abroad once, when he celebrated Sunday service in South Africa.

More recently, the group traveled to their hometown of Chicago during the NBA All-Star Weekend weekend. During the event, whose tickets sold out in just one day, the choir covered "Hallelujah", "Closed Sunday" and "Follow God." The rapper "Stronger" appeared in the middle of the show, delivering "Can't say anything" and "Selah." Remixes of "Power", "Father Stretch My Hands" and "Fade" were also held at the event that took place at the University of Illinois Chicago.

In addition to performing with Kanye on Sunday Service, the choir released their debut album, "Jesus Is Born," on December 25, 2019. They also participated in the production of their first gospel album "Jesus Is King."