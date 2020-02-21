Kansas City Chiefs boss Eric Bieniemy rejects Colorado interview | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLab6dc7963b6b0f9a7f6ef293c6180bbe11% %MINIFYHTMLab6dc7963b6b0f9a7f6ef293c6180bbe12%





The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, rejected the opportunity to interview for the job of head coach in Colorado, according to a report.

Mike Klis, of Denver-based 9NEWS, said Bieniemy told Colorado officials that he was no longer interested in the job. Bieniemy, 50, was believed to be the main objective of the Buffaloes.

Bieniemy, who played four years for the Buffaloes from 1987-90, reportedly was never formally interviewed for the position, but his alma mater repeatedly contacted him.

The nine-year veteran NFL runner served as Colorado's offensive coordinator for two seasons before joining Andy Reid's staff as Chiefs runner coach in 2013.

Prior to the 2019 season, Bieniemy met with the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their respective head coach positions, and reportedly rejected an interview with the Arizona Cardinals.

This offseason, he interviewed Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, all of whom hired other candidates.

The job in Colorado opened when Mel Tucker, who led the Buffaloes to a 5-7 record in 2019, left to take the position of head coach at Michigan State.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian interviewed for the job this week, but withdrew from the discussion on Thursday.

Bieniemy, finalist of the Heisman Trophy in 1990, recorded 3,940 yards on the ground and 41 touchdowns on the ground in Colorado. The former runner played for the San Diego Chargers (1991-94), Bengals (1995-98) and Philadelphia Eagles (1999).

