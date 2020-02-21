Kandi Burruss fans ask for a collaboration with LeToya Luckett after seeing this retrospective photo

Kandi Burruss wants to take fans down the path of memory once again, and shared another photo of yesteryear. After seeing this photo, many fans asked him to have one more collaboration with LeToya Luckett.

‘Here is another #TBT from a long time ago when @letoyaluckett @katrinacwillis and I took @ 4kwame to the fair to celebrate her birthday. I think this was in 2001. Kandi of #FunTimes captioned her post.

Someone praised the RHOA star and said: "Kandi has always had that great bright smile,quot; all teeth haha! "And another follower posted this:" Dag! All the members of the poppin girl group were together! "@Kandi."

A fan wanted to know when Kandi and LeToya would have another collaboration: "When we receive another collaboration from @kandi and @letoyaluckett, we need those writings on the wall."

Someone else said: "@kandi you have the biggest and prettiest smile, you passed it to Riley and she also looks like Blaze."

Another commenter posted this: "All natural beauty shines. Don't do anything to your faces," and one fan wrote: "@kandi you have the biggest and prettiest smile, you passed it to Riley and she also looks like Blaze."

One of Kandi's sponsors also addressed the fact that Kandi seems to age like good wine and the other people in the photo also: "You have not aged a little … you love it."

Earlier, Kandi shared another flashback photo since she was pregnant with her daughter, Riley Burruss.

The photo is of the "good old days,quot; in Atlanta, as Kandi called the period.

‘I look crazy in this #TBT photo because I was 8 months pregnant with @rileyburruss but a lot of love for @tennesseeslimkitty @shamaridevoe #Natina and #Brandi. Those were the old days at #justinsrestaurant in Atl, "Kandi captioned that post.

Fans were also in love with Kandi's appearance back then.



