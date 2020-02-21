Kamal Haasan supports the families of the AD who died on their set



Yesterday, an unfortunate accident on the sets of Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwala and Rakul Preet Singh, took the lives of three technicians. The names of the deceased are Sri Krishna, Madhu and Chandran.

Kamal Haasan, who was present on the set, instructed the team to take the injured to the nearest hospital. The superstar herself went through the Kilpauk hospital, where the deceased entered. After knowing the condition and obtaining the reports, the actor interacted with the media and revealed that he would donate Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased.

Addressing the media, Kamal Haasan said: "This incident indicates that the safety of people in the film industry is still questionable. I was talking to my friends today in the morning and, as an industry, we must take steps to ensure that such incidents will not happen in the future. We are proud to say that a film is made with a very low budget and I am personally ashamed to say that we cannot provide security to the people who work for the film. "

The superstar added: "In my name, I am donating Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and this is what I can do now. This is not compensation for what we have lost. Some of them are very poor people. Three years ago years, I had an accident. I know how difficult it is to recover from an accident like this. Of the three, only one could probably afford. "

A crane crashed on the set of the film, which killed those three people and left many other injuries.