Kailyn Lowry shows her belly for the first time since confirming the 4th pregnancy!

The Teen Mom star showed her growing baby bump for the first time. As you probably know, Kailyn Lowry is waiting for her fourth child, another child!

In a Boomerang that he posted on his Instagram page, Kailyn can be seen lifting his shirt to show his followers his bare belly, updating them in his fourth pregnancy.

The reality show celebrity is supposedly pregnant with Chris Lopez for the second time after they also had their son Lux together.

Earlier this month, he confirmed that he was waiting for his fourth baby and that he is another son, but has not yet confirmed that Chris is the father, although he seemed to have done it for her on his platform.

Maybe she doesn't say it officially because Kailyn is not her biggest fan right now.

The reality television star has actually been calling his third baby after he showed a tattoo on his forehead with the name of Lux, claiming he had done nothing for his son, so why write his name on his face as if he were a loving father?

Meanwhile, Kailyn has been enjoying her fourth pregnancy and the Boomerang that she published in her IG Stories is proof enough.

It shows the mother of the children with their unzipped jeans to give way to their growing baby.

Later, he also said during a video posted on the same platform that "I no longer stay in my pants," and revealed that he had actually asked for some new pairs from an online company and was excited that they had a motherhood. line.

Unfortunately, when he tried them, he concluded that he was not a fan.

Kailyn didn't like how they fit despite being expensive pairs, so she warned people that "if you see me outside and I'm wearing unbuttoned jeans, don't worry."



