Justin Bieber ranks Cara Delevingne as his least favorite, Hailey Baldwin's friend

While playing a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with James Corden, the Canadian singer is asked to classify Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and the British star or eat bull penis.

Justin Bieber he found himself in a difficult situation during a game with James corden. During the Thursday February 20 episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden", the Canadian star was asked to rate his wife Hailey BaldwinThey are famous friends or eat bull penis while playing Spill Your Guys or Fill Your Guts.

By ruling out eating raw food at all costs, Justin chose to rank Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid Y Delevigne face. While saying that "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star is his favorite, he ranked the British model last. Before creating any unnecessary tension between them, the" Baby "singer explained the reason.

"I know Kendall better, I've spent most of my time with Kendall, she's a good friend of ours," she said, adding: "I haven't spent much time with Gigi and I haven't spent much time with Cara." He also made sure he didn't feel a grudge for both of them by saying, "I have nothing against these people, it's just that I have a better relationship … I don't want to eat a bull's penis."

Elsewhere during the game, Justin was asked to let James shave his mustache or serve a portion of ant yogurt with a scorpion garnish. The answer was quite obvious, given that the singer recorded himself shaving his mustache. He took a spoon and started eating the milkshake, which led him to vomit quickly. "You have to swallow, friend," James joked to the singer.

In addition to answering the question, Justin was also given the opportunity to challenge James. At one point, he asked the British host how much he regretted having done "Cats"On a scale of 1 to 10. To which, James said," I spent the most charming moment making that movie. You have to decide things from your own personal experience and I had a great time. So I don't regret doing it because I decided to do it the same way I have decided to do many things, some have worked and some have not. "