Justin Bieber asks James Corden if Harry Styles has more talent: Look

"What have I gotten into?"

Justin Bieber Y James corden He played a fun game of Spill Your Guts on Thursday night. In the last episode of The Late Late Show, the superstar singer sat down with the host of the talk show to ask herself difficult questions. And as fans of the game will know, if any player decides not to answer the question, they have to eat something quite disgusting.

First: bird saliva. To avoid consuming the bird's saliva, Corden had to answer Bieber's question.

"I'm 25 years old, your friend Harry Styles He is also 25 years old, "Bieber told Corden." What 25 years has more talent? "

Corden's answer? "Cheers brother."

The night host drank the bird's saliva to avoid responding! Then he told Bieber that he had to drink the shrimp shake and chili if he didn't want to answer his next question.