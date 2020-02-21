Justin Bieber asks James Corden if Harry Styles has more talent: Look

"What have I gotten into?"
Justin Bieber Y James corden He played a fun game of Spill Your Guts on Thursday night. In the last episode of The Late Late Show, the superstar singer sat down with the host of the talk show to ask herself difficult questions. And as fans of the game will know, if any player decides not to answer the question, they have to eat something quite disgusting.
First: bird saliva. To avoid consuming the bird's saliva, Corden had to answer Bieber's question.
"I'm 25 years old, your friend Harry Styles He is also 25 years old, "Bieber told Corden." What 25 years has more talent? "
Corden's answer? "Cheers brother."
The night host drank the bird's saliva to avoid responding! Then he told Bieber that he had to drink the shrimp shake and chili if he didn't want to answer his next question.
"Justin, you've performed all over the world," Corden told Bieber. "Which country has the worst fans?"
In response, Bieber decided to take a sip of the smoothie and spread it with a little milk.
Bieber then asked Corden: "On a scale of one to 10, how much do you regret doing? Cats? "
Corden, who has to eat cod sperm if he doesn't respond, told Bieber: "You know what? I'm going to answer that. On a scale of one to 10, how much do I regret doing? Cats? So, one is the least and 10 is the most? Well, here's the thing, I had the most lovely time making that movie. It took me six days, and I loved it every second. "
The 41-year-old star said he has to decide things based on his own experience, and he had a "really good time,quot;.
"I'm going to put it in a solid five," Corden said. "Four point five, four point five."
