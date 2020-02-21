Julia Roberts, Sean Penn assuming Watergate with new TV show

Julia Roberts taste for TV series with Homecoming and she will come back for more. Roberts joins the star in Gaslit, a new series based on the acclaimed Slate podcast Slow burn.
Roberts is scheduled to star alongside be Penn, Armie hammer Y Joel edgerton in Gaslit, which is described as a "modern version of Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten character of the scandal, from the clumsy opportunist subordinates of Nixon, to the deranged fanatics who help and incite their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who eventually they would take the whole rotten company to collapse. "
The program comes from UCP and has Mr. Robot& # 39; s Robbie pickering as showrunner and executive producer together Sam Esmail Y Chad Hamilton. Roberts will also be executive producer under his Red Om Films banner along with executive co-producers. Lisa Gillan Y Marisa Yeres Gill.
Anonymous content and blackboard Gabriel Roth Y Josh Levin They are also on board to produce executive products. Podcast Creator Leon Nayfakh Ask about the project. Joel Edgerton and brother Nash Edgerton He will direct and also serve as executive producers.
"We are very excited to announce our next collaboration with Sam as we prepare to bring Gaslit to the market," Dawn Olmstead, president of UCP, said in a statement. "Sam and Esmail Corp have introduced the world to some of the most talented creatives in front of and behind the camera, and this project with Robbie at the helm is next in the lineage of outstanding series of this team. We are also delighted to partner with Julia once again and welcome Sean, Armie, Joel and Nash to UCP. "
Roberts will play Martha Mitchell, described as "a great personality with an even bigger mouth," Martha is a socialite and wife of the loyal attorney general of Nixon, John mitchell. In a statement, UCP said: "Despite his membership in a party, he is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon's participation in Watergate, which makes both the Presidency and his personal life crumble." Penn is playing her husband, John Mitchell.
Hammer will play John dean, a "upstart," is the White House lawyer "divided between his ambition and his struggle over whether he can lie to protect the president." Meanwhile, Edgerton is ready to play G. Gordon Libby, a Korean War veteran and former FBI agent in charge of blocking leaks following Pentagon documents.
This is a reorganization between Roberts and Esmail. The two worked in the Amazon Prime Video series Homecoming, which is also a production of PCU, together.
"Now more than ever, the truth is absolutely weirder than fiction," Esmail said in a statement. "When Robbie first told me about Slow burn Podcast, I devoured it instantly. By the time I finished it, I felt compelled to take this story to television, especially after seeing cowardice on display during the recent political trial hearings. To help realize this important chapter in the history of our country, my first call was to the brilliant Julia Roberts. After her captivating performance at Homecoming, I knew that Julia was the only person who could tackle the complex role of Martha Mitchell and lead our star cast to adapt this strange and controversial narrative. "
Gaslit It will be purchased on premium and streaming platforms.
(E! And UCP are part of the NBCUniversal family).