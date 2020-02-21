Julia Roberts, Sean Penn assuming Watergate with new TV show

Julia Roberts taste for TV series with Homecoming and she will come back for more. Roberts joins the star in Gaslit, a new series based on the acclaimed Slate podcast Slow burn.

Roberts is scheduled to star alongside be Penn, Armie hammer Y Joel edgerton in Gaslit, which is described as a "modern version of Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten character of the scandal, from the clumsy opportunist subordinates of Nixon, to the deranged fanatics who help and incite their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who eventually they would take the whole rotten company to collapse. "

The program comes from UCP and has Mr. Robot& # 39; s Robbie pickering as showrunner and executive producer together Sam Esmail Y Chad Hamilton. Roberts will also be executive producer under his Red Om Films banner along with executive co-producers. Lisa Gillan Y Marisa Yeres Gill.