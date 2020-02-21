Judge of Tamra: & # 39; I almost quit & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Last season & # 39;

Home Entertainment Judge of Tamra: & # 39; I almost quit & # 39;...

Judge of Tamra: 'I almost quit RHOC Last season'

Tamra Judge talks about her departure from Real Housewives from Orange County and, according to Tamra, she almost left the show last season.

"I think it could have been handled a little differently," he told Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM program.

"I was going to say that I would not return to the meeting. I had heard about Simon days before the meeting. It was a mess. I was crying in my dressing room. I thought: & # 39; I can't go out there. Everyone says & # 39 ; What's up? & # 39; and I'm like & # 39; I just can't do this & # 39; ".

