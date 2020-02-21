Judge of Tamra: & # 39; I almost quit & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Last season & # 39;

Tamra Judge talks about her departure from Real Housewives from Orange County and, according to Tamra, she almost left the show last season.

"I think it could have been handled a little differently," he told Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM program.

"I was going to say that I would not return to the meeting. I had heard about Simon days before the meeting. It was a mess. I was crying in my dressing room. I thought: & # 39; I can't go out there. Everyone says & # 39 ; What's up? & # 39; and I'm like & # 39; I just can't do this & # 39; ".

Tamra revealed that her husband's recent diagnosis of cancer helped her make her final decision.

"Then I was going to tell everyone that … it will be very difficult for me to return. With Simon going through the treatment and the children and how they are going to deal with it. At this moment he found out and there was no I did not start the treatment and I didn't know what to expect. And then (the husband) Eddie said, "Just go and do it,quot;.