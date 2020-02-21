Jordan Reed: Washington Redskins release former Pro Bowl tight end | NFL news





Jordan Reed was released after seven seasons with the Redskins

The Washington Redskins have pitched Jordan Reed after a season lost by a concussion.

%MINIFYHTML7abd22949d4b648ca88978198092728411% %MINIFYHTML7abd22949d4b648ca88978198092728412%

Reed did not play at all in the regular 2019 season after suffering a concussion during a preseason game on August 22.

He was at the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta Falcons deep, Keanu Neal.

Reed, 29, has been plagued with concussion problems. Published reports say last summer was his seventh concussion documented through his university careers (Florida) and the NFL.

Reed was close to returning for week 2 of the 2019 regular season before the symptoms returned. He was placed in reserve injured on October 14.

Reed scored 25 touchdowns during his time with the Redskins

When he was healthy, Reed served as a potent offensive weapon for the Redskins. He has recorded 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in 65 games (36 starts) since he was selected by Washington with a third-round pick in the 2013 draft.

The best Reed season was in 2015, when he had the best mark of 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns.

It was a Pro Bowl selection the following season when he had 66 catches for 686 yards and six scores.

According to multiple media reports, cutting Reed will save Washington $ 8.5 million in salary space this spring.

With the launch of Reed and the retirement of Vernon Davis, the Redskins have three wings closed under contract until 2020: Jeremy Sprinkle, Hale Hentges and Caleb Wilson.

Sprinkle had 26 receptions for 241 yards and a touchdown last season, while Hentges had eight hits for 103 yards and a score. Wilson did not play in a game in his rookie season in 2019.