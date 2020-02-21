Jon Peters got engaged to the former GF 3 weeks just after leaving Pamela Anderson!

According to reports, the former Baywatch star, Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters, has already engaged to his ex-girlfriend, Julia Berheim, a few weeks after leaving the actress 12 days of marriage.

The couple allegedly married after spending only four hours in the company of the other. However, they had been talking for years.

"It was always a bit strange relationship. They have been close for decades, but she only spoke by text message, never by phone," a source told Radar.

Earlier this month, Anderson announced that she and Peters had separated after less than fifteen days together as male and female.

"I was touched by the warm reception of Jon and my union," Anderson said in a statement to THR.

"We would be very grateful for your support as we take a separate time to reassess what we want from life and others. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have decided mutually to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy. "