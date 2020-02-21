Home Entertainment Jon Peters got engaged to the former GF 3 weeks just after...

Jon Peters got engaged to the former GF 3 weeks just after leaving Pamela Anderson!

Bradley Lamb
According to reports, the former Baywatch star, Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters, has already engaged to his ex-girlfriend, Julia Berheim, a few weeks after leaving the actress 12 days of marriage.

The couple allegedly married after spending only four hours in the company of the other. However, they had been talking for years.

"It was always a bit strange relationship. They have been close for decades, but she only spoke by text message, never by phone," a source told Radar.

