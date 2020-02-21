JoJo Siwa is unrecognizable during the field trip

Is it who we think it is?

When it comes to JoJo SiwaIt is likely that the Nickelodeon star wears one of his famous colorful ties or sets. But in his latest project on the small screen, the YouTube star is, we dare to say, unrecognizable.

In an exclusive look at the Saturday night episode of The substitute, JoJo infiltrates as an alternate staff member on an excursion to the space center.

With a little help from prostheses and a wig, the 16-year-old girl completely cheats a group of students while obsessing with space.

"Today is a really important day. It's where Pluto is closest to Earth and we can see it from planet Earth," JoJo explained when he wore a black wig and a not-so-bright sweatshirt. "This is the first time this has happened in 27,000 years."

While students may be stuck with every word she says, we have to ask ourselves if they will find out who she is. Really on his field trip.