John Krasinski defends interpreting characters & # 39; conservatives & # 39; and insists he doesn't have a hidden motive

Wenn

The former member of & # 39; The Office & # 39; He denies speculation that he helped promote conservative policies with his military and government characters on screen.

Up News Info –

John Krasinski He has criticized his military and government figures, insisting that he has no hidden political motive in his work.

First "The office"Star, who has played a former Navy SEAL military contractor turned private working in Benghazi in the 2016 Michael Bay movie"13 hours: the secret soldiers of Benghazi", it opened on paper during an interview with Esquire.

%MINIFYHTML4ad60b6b43a3bfb21716d9f22ce7815811% %MINIFYHTML4ad60b6b43a3bfb21716d9f22ce7815812%

While Krasinski was suggested that some viewed his films as promoters of conservative policies, the actor insisted that his connection to these types of roles is genuine.

"That narrative is certainly not the narrative I intended to present," said the 40-year-old, dismissing the accusations. "When people look for something they want to see, I can't help creating a subjective belief in something."

He continued: "I have 11 aunts and uncles and cousins ​​who have been in the army or are still in the army. So it was a great thing on my list to be able to make a military movie or show or something."

Krasinski currently plays CIA agent Jack Ryan in the Amazon Prime video series Tom Clancy & # 39; s "Jack ryan"and added that his affiliation with that program is also about" respect. "

"As for Jack Ryan and the CIA, I always say it's about people," he said. "I will always respect people who risk their lives for people like me, whom they have never met."