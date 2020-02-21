John Krasinski admits to fighting after the end of & # 39; The Office & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML1c95de6af7a0ddc1d72f77526f23cb9a11% %MINIFYHTML1c95de6af7a0ddc1d72f77526f23cb9a12%

Confessing that he was not really prepared for life after the hit television series, the star and director of & # 39; A Quiet Place & # 39; states that the cast directors were & # 39; afraid & # 39; of working with certain cast members.

John Krasinski fought to adapt to life after "The office"It came to an end since the casting directors were" afraid "of working with alumni of the program.

The actor played the beloved character, Jim Halpert, for nine seasons in the hit television series, which ended in 2013, something he told Esquire for which he "was not prepared."

"& # 39; The Office & # 39; was so big at the time, but I think a lot of people were afraid to include certain cast members in anything else because they were known as that one thing, which I completely understood," he said. "It wasn't an aggressive anger toward that. It was just a reality that I think I wasn't, if I'm honest, really prepared."

However the "A peaceful place"Star confessed that he would love to" make a special meeting with stars that include Jenna Fischer, Rainn wilson Y Ellie kemper if the opportunity arose, adding: "& # 39; The Office & # 39; was absolutely everything to me. I mean it's my beginning and my end. I'm pretty sure that at the end of my career I will still be known by Jim. That it was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I had. "

The 40-year-old man continued: "In many ways, they will always be the most important people in the most important experience of my career. So, if they had a meeting, I would love to do it."