Joel Embiid scores 39 points this season in the 76ers overtime victory over Nets | NBA News

Joel Embiid scored a total of 39 points in the season and caught 16 rebounds to lift host Philadelphia 76ers beyond the Brooklyn Nets 112-104 in overtime Thursday night.

Embiid made 18 of 19 free throws when the Sixers improved to 26-2 at home. Tobias Harris added 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, while newcomer Alec Burks had 19 points from the bank when the Sixers won their fourth straight game, this time without the All-Star Ben Simmons. Simmons sat with back pain.

Shake Milton drove to the basket and completed a difficult reversal for a 108-104 Sixers lead with 2:19 remaining in overtime. After an empty possession of the Nets, Burks hit a jumper for a 110-104 lead with 1:32 left.

Caris LeVert led the Nets with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists despite throwing 9 of 29. Spencer Dinwiddie added 22 points and eight assists, while DeAndre Jordan had 14 points and 15 rebounds. Joe Harris and Wilson Chandler scored 12 points each.

The Nets played right after the team's announcement that All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the regular season due to shoulder surgery.

In a wild first half, the Sixers opened with a quick 20-4 lead. But the Nets responded in an important way and moved on by 18, 48-30. The Nets entered the locker room with a 52-42 lead.

Image:

Joel Embiid ignites the crowd during Philadelphia's overtime victory against Brooklyn



The Sixers left and reached 66-62 when Burks scored in the paint with 4:08 remaining in the third period. Furkan Korkmaz hit a jumper with the shooting clock about to run out, Embiid fell by two free throws and Korkmaz added a break when the Sixers opened the fourth in a 6-0 run to advance 83-78.

The Nets went 96-95 ahead when Dinwiddie made three free throws after a foul at 4:14. Another dump in Jordan's alley, 1 of 2 free throws by Chandler and two free throws by Jordan gave them a 101-95 lead. The Sixers then tied the game at 101 when Embiid hit two free throws with 35.9 seconds remaining.

Dinwiddie's turn in the lane with 30.5 seconds left to play put the Nets ahead 103-101. Embiid received a foul with 16.2 seconds remaining and knocked them both down to tie the game at 103.

Chandler's shot was blocked by Embiid in the doorbell to force overtime.

Milwaukee Bucks 126-106 Detroit Pistons

All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals while the Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance of host Detroit Pistons with a 126-106 victory.

The Bucks, who have the best record in the league, have defeated the Pistons 11 times in a row, including the postseason. Milwaukee is 3-0 against Detroit this season after sweeping the season's four-game series a year ago and sweeping back its Central Division rivals in the first round of the playoffs.

Khris Middleton of Milwaukee contributed 28 points and eight rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 19 points and six assists, and Brook Lopez threw 18 points for the winners. The Bucks, who have won 15 of their last 17 games, will conclude the season series against Detroit on March 23 in Milwaukee.

Christian Wood led the Pistons with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bruce Brown had 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Derrick Rose and Langston Galloway scored 12 points each, Thon Maker added 11 points and Tony Snell had 10.

Image:

Giannis Antetokounmpo fires a free kick against Detroit



Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals in the first half when Milwaukee reached a 70-41 halftime lead. Middleton contributed 20 points, as the Bucks committed only one rotation during half, while the Pistons achieved 11, which led to 14 Milwaukee points.

Bledsoe made a triple in the first two minutes of the second half to give Milwaukee a 30-point mattress. Antetokounmpo threw a couple of dumps in the first three minutes of the second half when Milwaukee extended his lead to 31 points. The Bucks rose 98-71 after three quarters.

Houston Rockets L-L Golden State Warriors

Report to follow

Miami Heat 124-129 Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young scored the 50 highest points of his career to help host Atlanta Hawks to a 129-124 victory over the Miami Heat.

Young made three of four free throws within the last 12.2 seconds to complete a 10-0 run and help the Hawks defeat the Heat for the first time in four attempts this season.

Young was 8 of 15 in three-point shots, matching his personal record and 18 of 19 from the free throw line. It was the tenth time this season that adds more than 40 points.

Atlanta tied the game 124-124 with a triple by DeAndre Hunter, who was questionable for the game with a sprained right ankle. Cam Reddish then put the Hawks forward stealing the ball from Goran Dragic and running towards the tray.

Image:

Bring Young in action during Atlanta's victory over Miami



After Jimmy Butler of Miami missed a triple, Kevin Huerter of Atlanta grabbed the rebound and fed Young, who took a foul and made both free throws to stretch the lead to four.

Atlanta scored 17 points from Huerter and Hunter and 16 from Reddish and broke a streak of two consecutive losses.

Bam Adebayo of Miami had 28 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists for his 32nd double-double. Dragic scored 19 and Butler added 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. The Heat has lost five of its last six.

Memphis Grizzlies 125-129 Sacramento Kings

Report to follow

Charlotte Hornets 103-93 Chicago Bulls

Malik Monk scored 25 points on 7 of 13 shots from the bench while the Charlotte Hornets waited for a 103-93 victory over host Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

Miles Bridges finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, and PJ Washington had 17 points in 6 of 11 shots. Cody Zeller contributed 16 points and eight rebounds for Charlotte, who won three straight games.

Thaddeus Young led the Bulls with 22 points in 10 of 18 shots. Young also contributed 11 rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot for the Bulls, who lost for the seventh straight game. Zach LaVine had 19 points for Chicago, but shot 8 of 22 overall and 1 of 7 from beyond the goal.

Charlotte restored a double-digit lead in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Bridges made a jump from 10 feet and Zeller added a pair of rebounds to put the Hornets ahead 83-73 with 11:17 to go.

Image:

Malik Monk roars in celebration after making a basket against Chicago



The Bulls reached 92-85 with 5:48 to go after Young made a basket. The Hornets lost the ball in the next possession, but then Bridges took a pass from Young, which led to a sequence that ended with two free throws by Jalen McDaniels to put the 94-85 with 4:43 remaining.

Monk buried a triple less than a minute later to increase Charlotte's lead to 97-85.

The eaves of the Bulls, Wendell Carter Jr, remained on the sidelines due to a high ankle sprain. Carter, who hasn't played since January 6, expected to return Thursday.

