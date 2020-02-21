Joe Jonas's birthday tribute to pregnant Sophie Turner is the sweetest

Joe Jonas& # 39; birthday tribute to Sophie Turner It will make you feel like a love bug has hit you.

On Friday game of Thrones Alumbre turned 24, so in honor of his special day, his famous Jonas brothersThe husband took social media with an ultra sweet message for the birthday girl.

%MINIFYHTML8e1b3ad85a38bcc230dc708681d5a07911% %MINIFYHTML8e1b3ad85a38bcc230dc708681d5a07912%

"Happy birthday to the love of my life," subtitled a beautiful portrait of Turner. "Life is better with you."

And, life is getting even sweeter for the newlyweds, who initially married at a ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019 and then headed back down the hall in France the following month.

Now, there is a baby on the way for the couple, since the actress is pregnant with her first child.

While the couple has not yet announced the news about babies, several sources confirmed E! News the actress expects.