Joaquin Phoenix turns his words into action while rescuing cows and calves from the slaughterhouse

When Joaquin Phoenix accepted the Oscar for Best Actor earlier this month for his performance at Joker, the actor delivered an emotional speech on environmental issues, including animal rights. Only a day later, the 45-year-old actor helped free a cow and her newborn calf from a slaughterhouse in Los Angeles.

According to Persons In the magazine, Phoenix took the cow and the veal to Farm Sanctuary in Acton, California, and the animal protection organization recorded everything and posted it on YouTube.

Why nobody talks about joaquin phoenix saving a cow? pic.twitter.com/ATrgGwqnNX – WINNER OF OSCAR TAIKA (@florencegerton) February 21, 2020

In the video, they explain that Phoenix's rescue mission at the slaughterhouse was not planned, and then they show the actor meeting with Anthony Di Maria, the CEO and president of the slaughterhouse.

"I don't really need any science to see with my own eyes and hear how an animal responds to pain," says Phoenix while sitting in Di Maria's office.

Di Maria explained to Phoenix that an animal will perish in less than 60 seconds because it has to do so, and that is the most humane process of human gathering in the country. Phoenix noted that the Di Maria slaughterhouse was one of the few in the United States to have this process, and most places separate mothers from their offspring.

Di Maria made it clear that she refuses to separate a cow from her young, and that does not happen on her property. Then he says that he has just had a baby born on the ground and that the offspring was isolated with his mother. Di Maria goes out of her way to assure Phoenix that she uses the most humane practices, but Phoenix responded that all the cows on her property are eventually "killed."

The two disagree on the name of the process, since Phoenix called it murder, while Di Maria says that the cows are "harvested." Di Maria then asks Phoenix to understand her side of the problem as if she understood where Phoenix is ​​coming from.

Phoenix then takes a tour of the property with Di Maria, and it is when he meets the cow named Liberty and her baby Indigo, who was born just a week before.

Di Maria does not believe in killing mothers and their babies, and allows Phoenix to take the cow and the calf from the slaughterhouse. Farm Sanctuary staff finally arrived in a white truck, and took the cow and herd to their property where they are allowed to roam freely on its surface.

"I never thought I would find friendship in a slaughterhouse, but knowing Anthony and opening my heart to his, I realize that we could have more in common than differences. Without his act of kindness, Liberty and her offspring, Indigo, are they would have encountered a terrible disappearance, "Phoenix said in the video description.

Joaquin Phoenix added that as the struggle for the liberation of animals that suffer in oppressive systems continues, victories must be recognized and celebrated. As the Indigo baby grows with his mother, he hopes that people will remember that friendships can arise in the most unexpected places, and that kindness and compassion should govern everything around us despite our differences.



