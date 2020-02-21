Jennifer Garner: This is how he reacted to Ben Affleck confessing that his divorce is the "greatest regret of his life!"

During a new interview with the New York Times, Ben Affleck confessed that his divorce from Jennifer Garner is the "biggest regret,quot; of his life. That said, the couple's fans are very curious to know how they feel about it!

Is it still possible to get back together or not?

The interview was as sincere as they arrived! The actor talked about his fight against substance abuse in the past, but also his greatest regret in life: divorcing his fellow actress Jennifer Garner after about 13 years of marriage and 3 children together.

Speaking of children, Ben and Jen have remained very close and are in each other's lives for the sake of the young.

Now, a source tells HollywoodLife that Garner appreciates what he had to say, but that doesn't mean they are back together now.

‘Jen is impressed that Ben is trying to be a better man. He really shows his children that he is someone who has made mistakes but is learning from them and does not let things become even more painful for him and his family. His honest approach really made her feel good. The fact that he is admitting his struggles and even mentioned that his greatest regret was having lost her, although he is really sad, is also something he really appreciates hearing. "

They continued by saying that ‘It will not lead them to be together again, but it will improve their friendship in which they have been trying to work while they are parents. Watching him fight his demons that she has wanted him to fight for so long shows that his words have not been heard. She really respects him much more than she has in recent years. "



