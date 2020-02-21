Jenna Dewan shows her funny nursery of funny pottery

Jenna Dewan and her fiance Steve Kazee are preparing for the birth of their daughter, and the couple gave People magazine an exclusive look at their nursery. Described as "capricious," Jenna explained that the couple sought a wooded theme and even Jenny's ever-born daughter, Everly Tatum, with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, helped design the special room. By sharing the exclusive photos on the official People website, fans were delighted to see the color scheme and accessories that Jenna and Steve chose. There is no doubt that the room has a unique design, but as newborn babies see black and white colors better during the first five months of life, it seems that Jenna was not only thinking about fantasy but also practicality .

Speaking to People magazine, Jenna Dewan stated the following when talking about the design scheme.

"We decided on a forest, organic and enchanted forest theme."

%MINIFYHTML3586e638446e3eac2a89984147d6b63011% %MINIFYHTML3586e638446e3eac2a89984147d6b63012%

You can watch a video that shows the nursery at the following link.

Steve and Jenna recently announced their engagement and fans are delighted with the happy couple and their new family. The couple is madly in love with Steve saying that their social networks have become a Jenna Dewan fan club.

Jenna shared a beautiful photo of the couple with her six million Instagram followers when she announced her engagement. She included the following title.

"A lifetime to love you and grow with you … you have my heart ❤️ ”

Jenna also shared amazing photos of her blessing meeting where she and her friends spent time blessing Jenna and her daughter, who is expected to be born in several weeks. The photos of the event went viral and Jenna looked like a goddess in celebration. You can see some of the photos, including a beautiful floral mandala designed for the event below.

Jenna stated the following about the nursery design.

“Another dream come true, @potterybarnkids designing our dream nursery! We wanted a quiet, elegant, neutral and capricious room to take the baby home and gave birth in every way. #lovemypbk. "

What do you think of Jenna Dewan's nursery?

Ad

Do you like the whimsical design and the black and white color scheme?



Post views:

0 0