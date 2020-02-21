James Tedesco savoring success after overcoming injury setbacks | Rugby League News

Watch St Helens vs Sydney Roosters at the 2020 World Club Challenge on Saturday, live at Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 7 p.m.





James Tedesco aims for consecutive World Club Challenge wins with Sydney Roosters

He is one of the most prominent players in the rugby league, but there was a time when James Tedesco feared his NRL career would be over after less than half an hour.

Tedesco, a minor star who honed his skills on his own soccer field on his family's 200-acre property southwest of Sydney, received a large tip.

However, things took a dramatic turn in his first team debut against Cronulla in the opening game of the 2012 season.

"It was a pretty big day," said the Australian international, speaking with Sky Sports Gold dot podcast "There was a lot of emotion and I made all my friends and family come to see me."

"It was a Sunday afternoon at Leichardt Oval. Around 25 minutes, I left my left and did my ACL.

"I really didn't know what that was at that time. I had never had any injuries as a child. Then I felt a burst. As soon as I reached the shed, the doctor felt it and said:" That's your ACL. That's all year & # 39 ;.

"I was shocked. That was my first preseason with first grade. Tim Sheens gave me the approval that I was going to be complete. I had a great year ahead and I was excited, and then everything fell apart quite quickly.

"The next two or three years I had about six surgeries. I broke my kneecap, I had an ankle surgery, I broke my jaw, a shoulder surgery. I was going through a difficult period when I didn't know if I was going to go through a game without being injured, or if it was really made for the NRL. "

Tedesco overcame a series of injury setbacks

In 2014, Tedesco was on the way back after another operation, but he had doubts about whether his body could withstand the rigors of the NRL.

He decided to look for a mentor, which proved to be one of the best decisions he has made.

"He addressed all mental things, that doubt I thought he had," Tedesco said. "Simply speaking about it openly and understanding why I had it, and how I can overcome it.

You probably don't realize when you are a child, how much the mental side affects you. James Tedesco

"I still talk to him a few times a week during the year, before a game and about life in general.

"Having that kind of person to talk to about any problem I have, or will have, is incredible for me. It has shown a big difference in my professional career and my life in general.

"You probably don't realize when you're a child, how much the mental side affects you. Going through those difficult times and finding someone to talk to about that has definitely helped me."

"I am sure that many athletes, and people in general, can relate to that."

Tedesco marked the winning attempt in the Grand Final last season

Tedesco played all the games of the 2015 season, finishing tied for third in the scoring lists with 17, and since then he hasn't looked back.

Tedesco, twice winner of the State of Origin with New South Wales, also won consecutive NRL titles with Sydney Roosters and last season won the Dally M Medal.

The roosters will try to retain the World Club Challenge when they face St Helens on Saturday live. Sky Sports Action, and then focuses on trying to become an NRL premier for the third consecutive year.

"We know it will be a different trip," said Tedesco. "We are going to have to do things differently and work harder."

"We all enjoy the challenge of being first, being the best, and everyone wants to leave us meaningless."

"We all support each other and have faith in each other. If people want to come for us, we will do a good job."