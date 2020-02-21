James Corden does not regret making & # 39; cats & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML2217a05bdaca15e7fa82d38529f6dbd611% %MINIFYHTML2217a05bdaca15e7fa82d38529f6dbd612%

Universal paintings

The presenter of & # 39; Late Late Show With James Corden & # 39; it's about your failed movie during a game of & # 39; Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts & # 39; with his guest Justin Bieber.

James corden does not regret appearing at the box office failure "Cats".

Corden appeared next to Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor SwiftY Jason Derulo in the large-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage classic, which was criticized by the public and critics alike.

During a "Spill your guts or fill your guts" game, where players have to answer a question or eat something unpleasant "The Late Late Show"the host was on the bench as a guest Justin Bieber He asked: "On a scale of 1 to 10, how much you regret having made cats."

The star had to eat some cod sperm or answer the question and, after a few seconds of deliberating, said: "Well, here's the thing, I spent the most charming moment making that movie. It took me six days and I loved it just a second. So I think you have to decide things from your own personal experience, and I had a great time. "

"Therefore, I do not regret having done everything, because I decided to do it the same way I decided to do many things. Some have worked, some have not. Some will put it in a solid 5 … a 4.5," he added. .

Corden previously mocked the Tom Hooper film at the Oscars earlier this month, February 2020, when he and Rebel put on furry cat costumes as they went on stage to present the Best Visual Effects award.

"As members of the cast of the movie Cats, no one but us understands the importance of good visual effects," they joked, referring to criticism directed at anthropomorphized felines in the film.

The Visual Effects Society called the parody "immensely disappointing."