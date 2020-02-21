It's Sophie Turner's B day! Look at her cutest photos with Joe Jonas

Grab your fur coats and raise a glass of red wine because it is the birthday of the Queen of the North!

Today, Sophie Turner turns 24 after a great year that included two weddings and the news that he is waiting for his first child with Joe Jonas.

%MINIFYHTMLe1302a8fadb6f76309da3b1baa62cd4e11% %MINIFYHTMLe1302a8fadb6f76309da3b1baa62cd4e12%

the game of Thrones The actress surprised us all when she and Jonas got married at a last-minute Las Vegas ceremony last May after the Billboard Music Awards.

The duo ended up having a second larger and more traditional ceremony later in June 2019, but their first fun encounter that featured an Elvis impersonator is the exact reason we adore the spontaneous couple.

Then, earlier this month, we learned that the Jonas brothers singer and Dark fenix The artist will welcome a little one sometime later this year.

A source says ME! News Turner has been around for four months and, although they are still "early,quot; days, the couple is "extremely excited."