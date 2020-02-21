It's Sophie Turner's B day! Look at her cutest photos with Joe Jonas

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
<pre><pre>Joe Jonas's birthday tribute to pregnant Sophie Turner is the sweetest

Grab your fur coats and raise a glass of red wine because it is the birthday of the Queen of the North!

Today, Sophie Turner turns 24 after a great year that included two weddings and the news that he is waiting for his first child with Joe Jonas.

%MINIFYHTMLe1302a8fadb6f76309da3b1baa62cd4e11%%MINIFYHTMLe1302a8fadb6f76309da3b1baa62cd4e12%

the game of Thrones The actress surprised us all when she and Jonas got married at a last-minute Las Vegas ceremony last May after the Billboard Music Awards.

The duo ended up having a second larger and more traditional ceremony later in June 2019, but their first fun encounter that featured an Elvis impersonator is the exact reason we adore the spontaneous couple.

Then, earlier this month, we learned that the Jonas brothers singer and Dark fenix The artist will welcome a little one sometime later this year.

A source says ME! News Turner has been around for four months and, although they are still "early,quot; days, the couple is "extremely excited."

We know that the two will be perfect parents and that it is only the beginning of their incredible love story.

Check out all the adorable photos of the duo over the years below!

Courtesy of Anne Charlotte

Look of Love

Rumors of romance swirled while Sophie Turner Y Joe Jonas They were first seen together on the MTV EMA in November 2016.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

INSTARimages.com

welcome to Miami

The duo held hands in Miami in December 2016.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

AKM-GSI

Reach

The lovebirds were seen arriving at the CAA Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

AKM-GSI

Election Couple

In January 2017, the hot couple left a party after the People Awards Awards party organized by DNCE. The couple went hand in hand and then got into a car together.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

BKNY / AKM-GSI

Arm in arm

The duo crossed their arms after a dinner at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Hollywood To You / Star Max / GC Images

March on

The couple was seen at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Moryc Welt / FAMEFLYNET PHOTOS

New children in the block

The singer was seen taking a romantic walk with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block t-shirt, by the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was seen writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of whom say "Joe is good for me."

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Instagram

I Heart NY

The couple was photographed in New York City in May.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Raymond Hall / GC Images

Jean Genies

Swinging denim looks in denim, Joe and Sophie went out to the SoHo neighborhood of New York on May 3, 2017.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

J. Webber / Splash News

Work it out

With training clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic walk in the East Village neighborhood of New York.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Malibu Joe / / BACKGRID

Warriors of the weekend

The duo walked by the arm as they strolled through Venice, CA. Joe looked like a tourist, with a small camera and taking pictures around the city. Joe and Sophie chose a local restaurant for lunch in the courtyard to end their weekend.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

James Devaney / GC Images

Puppies love

The couple walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, US Open, PDA

Gotham / GC Images

PDA Alert!

The two were made at the US Open. UU. Of 2018.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID

Double date

In restaurant 34 in London, the beloved couple joined Nick Jonas and then girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help celebrate the 36th birthday of the Bollywood star in July 2018.

Joe Jonas, Halloween, Sophie Turner

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID

Halloween is here

For the holidays of October 2018, he dressed blatantly like her game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She was like an adorable elephant.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, marriage ceremony

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Luxurious looks

The couple celebrated the wedding of their brother Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India, on December 4, 2018.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, hockey game

JD Images / Shutterstock

Melt the heart

She warmed him with a kiss on the cheek in a Rangers hockey match vs. Red Wings of March 2019 in New York.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Jonas Brothers

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra

Sucker for you

The actress, along with Chopra and Danielle Jonas“I support her boyfriend and her brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert at Champs Downtown, a bar at Penn State University.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker / Variety / REX / Shutterstock

Rulers of Winterfell

the game of Thrones Fan was happy to be his plus one at the season eight premiere of HBO's success in New York on April 3, 2019.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Instagram

Queen of the north

the game of Thrones actress shamelessly meets with Jack gleeson, her tyrannical lover of the show, with her real-life boyfriend inside the show's premiere party.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Billboard Music Awards 2019

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for dcp

They do!

After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo surprised fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. While the couple exchanged ring pops, an Elvis impersonator officiated, friend Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

Power couple

After getting married in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the Met Gala 2019 red carpet with their striking designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Brian Ach / Getty images for Louis Vuitton

Fashion statements

The couple served Lewis at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, movie premiere & # 39; Chasing Happiness & # 39;

Rob Latour / Variety / Shutterstock

Chasing happiness

The couple brings the sparkle and glamor to the Jonas brothers& # 39; Chasing happiness documentary premiere

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Make a pose

The two lovebirds attend the Dark fenix Los Angeles premiere and the singer of "Sucker,quot; could not be more astonished at its protagonist. "I am very proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this movie," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the job and you complied. I loved this movie!"

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Gotham / GC Images

Dogs day

The newlyweds go for a walk in the afternoon with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Instagram

We will always have Paris

The two kiss in front of the Eiffel tower just a week before getting married at a second wedding ceremony in France.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Instagram

Hugs friends

Jonas shared this sweet snapshot on Instagram with the subtitle "Strong Nap Game."

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Neil Warner / MEGA

Instagram husband

The two have fun at the Tuileries Garden in Paris days before their second wedding.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

KCS Presse / MEGA

L & # 39; Amour

The two are seen in France days before their second wedding.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding

Instagram / corbingurkin

You can kiss the bride again!

The radiant couple walks down the hall after their second ceremony. Turner wore an impressive Louis Vuitton dress designed as it was only eclipsed by the bride.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Burnin & # 39; Up

The couple took time from their busy schedule to shop together in New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Say Cheese! / GC Images

Hand to hand

The married duo wore matching tattoos in honor of their beloved dog, Waldo, who died in a strange accident while heading for lunch in New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

SPW / SplashNews.com

Leading the way

The singer and actress went out together at Craig & # 39; s in West Hollywood after the Jonas Brothers won two Teen Choice Awards.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, birthday

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Time to celebrate

The couple smiled as they wore party hats to celebrate Jonas' 30th birthday at Sarabeth's restaurant in New York.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 30, birthday, party, James Bond, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Turner

The big 3-0

The lovebirds continued the 30th birthday celebration with a James Bond themed party in New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

SplashNews.com

Dynamic duo

the game of Thrones Star joined her husband for lunch with her brothers, Nick and Kevin, on a day off from the Happiness Begins tour.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

All smiles

The two enjoyed an afternoon of last-minute shopping for the MTV Video Music Awards 2019 in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Raymond Hall / GC Images

VMA ready

The glamorous couple showed their fashionable A game while heading to the 2019 VMA.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID

Great couple

The duo took a moment to relax before Jonas performed with his brothers at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Baby news!

Several outlets report that Sophie is pregnant! This will be the couple's first child together.

%MINIFYHTMLe1302a8fadb6f76309da3b1baa62cd4e13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here