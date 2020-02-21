It's official: a meeting of the cast of friends will arrive at HBO Max

Let's call this simply "The one in the meeting." After months of rumors, the friends The meeting is officially happening.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc Y Matthew Perry they signed up to participate in a special meeting without script recorded for HBO Max, the new broadcasting home of friends.

The special episode and all episodes will be available at the time of the launch of HBO Max in May 2020. Ben Winston will direct the special and executive production together with friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta KauffmanY David Crane. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer will also be the executive producers of the special. Emma Conway Y James longman They are executive co-producers. The cast will record the special on the show's original sound stage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California.