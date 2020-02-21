It's official: a meeting of the cast of friends will arrive at HBO Max

Let's call this simply "The one in the meeting." After months of rumors, the friends The meeting is officially happening.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc Y Matthew Perry they signed up to participate in a special meeting without script recorded for HBO Max, the new broadcasting home of friends.
The special episode and all episodes will be available at the time of the launch of HBO Max in May 2020. Ben Winston will direct the special and executive production together with friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta KauffmanY David Crane. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer will also be the executive producers of the special. Emma Conway Y James longman They are executive co-producers. The cast will record the special on the show's original sound stage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California.
"I guess you could call this place where everyone was back together: we are meeting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be scheduled along with everything friends library," Kevin Reilly, the content director, HBO Max and the president, TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a statement. "I noticed friends when he was in the early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and he delighted to see her catch the viewers generation after generation. Take advantage of an era in which friends and the public met in real time and we believe that this special meeting will capture that spirit, uniting the original and new fans. "
According to reports, the six friends I have a great payday for the special. And let's be clear: this is not a rebirth or restart. There are only six friends who became friends on television and gathered to talk about their 25-year program. The closest viewers came to a television friends the meeting was in 2016 when Kudrow, Aniston, Cox, Schwimmer and LeBlanc met to honor the director James Burrows in an NBC special.
The six real-life friends and former co-stars have recently met off camera, as documented in Aniston's debut post on Instagram. In early February, Perry became the sixth and final co-star to join the social media platform.
friends He ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004 on NBC. The comedy made its streaming debut on Netflix in 2015 and remained there until the beginning of 2020. According to reports, WarnerMedia spent a lot of money to get friends on HBO Max.
"HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences never seen before on a streaming platform. HBO's world-class programming leads the way, whose quality will be the guiding principle of our new Max Originals range. , our exciting acquisitions and the best of Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is friends" Robert Greenblatt, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, said in a statement when HBO Max was officially announced. "Under the leadership of two of the strongest creative visionaries: Casey Bloys (HBO) and Kevin Reilly (original content and acquisitions), and two of the most experienced digital experts,Tony Goncalves Y Andy Forssell"I have no doubt that they and their dedicated teams will deliver the best story in the world to the public of all ages wherever and whenever they want."
Until the meeting and the episodes reach HBO Max in May, TBS announced each episode of the next four weeks of friends it will be broadcast on TBS and live on the TBS application, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 4:00 p.m., along with a "better,quot; on digital platforms.
