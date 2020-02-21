It looks great, but you may want to save your money – BGR

%MINIFYHTML41bde926c30bc4ee9bd7f41ba876b8bb11% %MINIFYHTML41bde926c30bc4ee9bd7f41ba876b8bb12%

To be honest, I have never understood the appeal of folding phones. From my point of view, the notion of a folding smartphone reminds disturbingly of Google Glass to the extent that it is a great and futuristic product without a real appeal. In summary, folding phones seem to provide solutions to usability problems that do not exist.

However, Samsung is as committed as ever to the idea. After the debacle that was the Galaxy Fold, Samsung returned to the drawing board and came up with a new folding phone called Galaxy Z Flip, a device that seems much more intriguing and useful than the Galaxy Fold. For starters, the Z Flip opens vertically instead of horizontally, which lends itself to a more natural user experience.

In light of all that, some of the first reviews of Galaxy Z Flip are out and, so to speak, it is recommended that you spend your money elsewhere. While the Galaxy Z Flip seems to be the best folding phone we've seen coming to the market so far, that's not exactly saying much.

According to a detailed review of Galaxy Z Flip about The edge, the screen of the Galaxy Z Flip is impressive, but too prone to wear. Also, the fold in the phone is remarkable.

In particular, the review found that the device is somewhat difficult to open with one hand, which is clearly a step backwards in usability:

That stiffness of the hinge adds to the general sense of trust and durability, but it also makes it difficult to turn the phone with one hand. I can do it, but it requires a little more strength than I feel comfortable, as if I could fly out of my hand. Most of the time, it is a bit more comfortable to open the Z Flip with both hands. That is doubly true because if you insert your thumb to start the flip action, there is a risk that you may damage the plastic on the screen under your thumbnail. However, closing it with one hand is deeply satisfying.

In total, the Galaxy Z Flip seems to be a device defined by its commitments. The screen is prone to wear and the camera is disappointing given that the device costs a whopping $ 1380. At the same time, if you are willing to spend that kind of cash for this type of device, you will most likely be more intrigued by The novelty of a folding smartphone that by rigid specifications.

In any case, the biggest compliment you'll see about the Galaxy Z Flip is that it's just a normal phone. That's fine, but again, who wants to spend $ 1380 for a normal phone?

From Gizmodo review reads in part:

Honestly, the biggest compliment I can give Z Flip is that it looks a lot like a traditional smartphone, but with the ability to fold the screen in half and end the calls by closing the phone, which is really very satisfying. Now I admit that the part about functioning as a normal phone may not seem like much, especially for something that costs $ 1,400, but it really is a massive improvement, enough to say that the Z Flip feels like a more refined second generation. Assume folding technology.

If Samsung can finally lower the price, it seems that the Galaxy Z Flip could be an intriguing device at some point. But as everything is now, it is too expensive to justify the purchase.

How Engadget Notes in your review:

If you can't help it and you need a folding device in your life, this is the best you'll find. Just remember that buying any folding at this time is a bet: they have more potential points of failure.

In light of all that, it seems obvious that if you are looking for a new smartphone, you better choose an iPhone or one of Samsung's new Galaxy S20 models.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launch video can be seen below:

Image source: JOHN G MABANGLO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock