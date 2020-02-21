ISRO will validate design, human rocket engineering – latest news

%MINIFYHTMLd54ada61909f0d33e7b72e75ce15116e11% %MINIFYHTMLd54ada61909f0d33e7b72e75ce15116e12%

The Indian space agency will conduct a series of tests to validate the design and engineering of the rocket system and orbital modules for the country's prestigious human space flight program, Gaganyaan, said a senior official.

He also said that the space agency would soon build its own astronaut training facility and launch its first small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) or small rocket in a couple of months.

"The design and engineering of the launch vehicle and the orbital module system for human spaceflight in India have been completed. A series of tests must be carried out to validate the design and engineering of the systems in 2020,quot;, K .Sivan, president of India. The Space Research Organization (ISRO) said.



He was speaking at the 70th Annual General Meeting and National Conference on "Recent Developments in Aerospace and Defense Technology,quot; organized by the Aeronautical Society of India.



According to Sivan, the goal of ISRO is to have the first unmanned flight by the end of next year.

The demonstration of human spaceflight is scheduled before the 75th Independence Day of India in 2022 and four Indians are receiving astronaut training in Russia.

On the new small rocket that ISRO is building, Sivan said it is conceived as a low-cost space access option to serve a large number of small satellite launch programs.

He said the land acquisition program to build India's second rocket launch center in Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu is in progress to send small rockets.

Sivan said that using the existing rocket launch center in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh to launch small rockets would hamper ISRO's regular launch programs.

According to him, the first SSLV development flight will happen in a few months from now.

Sivan said the space agency is working on the development of a rocket capable of transporting 10 tons for the geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) and a semi-cryogenic engine.

He also said that ISRO has transferred its lithium-ion cell technology to industries and that its New Space India Ltd commercial arm will work in a way that focuses on the transfer of technologies developed by ISRO.

Sivan said New Space will also market ISRO-derived technologies inside and outside India. It will be responsible for the transfer of small satellites and SSLV manufacturing across industries.

He also said that Industries will soon manufacture the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) as a complete rocket.

