Is Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of covering up war crimes? The | Aung San Suu Kyi

In this episode of UpFront, we challenge former Aung San Suu Kyi spokesman over the allegations of genocide in Rakhine state of Myanmar.

And we discussed the police response to the protests in France against the government of President Emmanuel Macron with Deputy La Republique En Marche Roland Lescure.

Denying genocide in Myanmar: "rumors and rumors,quot;

In January, the International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to avoid the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State. The Myanmar government rejected the ruling, saying it was based on a "distorted image of the situation."

According to the UN, at least 10,000 people have died and more than 700,000 have fled from Rakhine state since the repression of the Myanmar army began in 2017. Thousands of Rohingya women and girls have been raped, and around 300 villages burned.

Former Myanmar de facto leader spokesman Aung San Suu Kyi is dismissing the accusations, describing them as "unilateral."

"Most international people live in rumors, according to rumors," said Nyo Ohn Myint.

"This is a political accusation … because you know, they just joined the car."

Nyo Ohn Myint also questioned the evidence gathered by the international community, which the Myanmar government has denied access to the state of Rakhine.

"When I read the report from the US State Department that said Rohingya women were raped by soldiers and surrounded by hundreds of soldiers, it looked like the same third-class Hollywood movie," he said.

Nyo Ohn Myint suggested that some of the women who reported their violation of Amnesty International were lying.

"I don't know why if I, if I look into her eyes, maybe she was true or maybe she was lying," he said.

This week's Headliner, former Aung San Suu Kyi spokesman, Nyo Ohn Myint.

Protests in France: has the police gone too far?

This week, President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms went to parliament and tens of thousands of French protesters returned to the streets in opposition.

Demonstrations have become a common feature of the Macron presidency, during which French police have been accused of using excessive force.

According to French journalists, 325 people suffered head injuries, 25 people lost their eyes and five lost their hands during the protests.

The deputy of La Republique En Marche, Roland Lescure, says that some protesters will go to the demonstrations just to cause violence, and that is an attack against French democracy.

"I am not happy that some of them have lost an eye or a hand, but those people are, it is an insurrection. You know, they are violent. They are there to kick the police and that is not what is peaceful democratic demonstrations they should be about, "said Lescure.

Protesters are angry at Macron's pension plan that will make 42 different pensions universal. They say that the reforms will mean that some people will have to work longer and retire later in life.

"It's true that … some of them, bus drivers, train drivers and some of these, probably won't be as good as today," Lescure admitted.

"And yes, in each of those reforms, you always find someone in France who is going to oppose them, but in general, I think we are starting to have results. Unemployment has not been as low as it is today." for the past 11-12 years. There are job creations, business creations, foreign direct investment is coming to France again, "he added.

This week's special interview, La Republique En Marche MP Roland Lescure.

Source: Al Jazeera