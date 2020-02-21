Iranians go to elections to elect a new parliament amid uncertainty | Iran news

%MINIFYHTMLae19ecf987a8710765f1f30947d4c6f711% %MINIFYHTMLae19ecf987a8710765f1f30947d4c6f712%

Tehran, Iran – Surveys have been opened throughout Iran in the eleventh parliamentary election in the country, seen as proof of the popularity of the moderate reformist camp of President Hassan Rouhani, which has dominated Parliament since 2016.

The elections for the Parliament of 290 members of Iran are set amid growing political tensions, economic struggles and concerns of Low participation The spectrum of coronavirus infection that has killed two people also adds another layer of uncertainty to the electoral process.

%MINIFYHTMLae19ecf987a8710765f1f30947d4c6f713% %MINIFYHTMLae19ecf987a8710765f1f30947d4c6f714%

State television quoted the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Friday, saying that voting in elections is a religious duty.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLae19ecf987a8710765f1f30947d4c6f715% %MINIFYHTMLae19ecf987a8710765f1f30947d4c6f716%

Voters on Friday will also choose replacements for seven deceased members of the Assembly of Experts, a clerical body responsible for appointing the Supreme Leader.

Nearly 58 million people are eligible to vote on shortlisted lists of candidates representing more than 250 registered parties. All voters must be over 18 years of age. Almost three million are voters for the first time.

Voting began at 8 am local time (04:30 GMT) in 55,000 polling stations established in mosques throughout the country. More than 7,000 candidates, including at least 666 women, are competing.

Surveys are expected to end at 6 p.m. (14:30 p.m. GMT) but can be extended. During the previous parliamentary elections in 2016, the vote was extended due to high participation.

Also known as Majlis, Parliament is responsible for passing legislation in the country, approving the annual budget and ratifying international agreements and treaties.

All legislation passed by Majlis is then approved by the Guardian Council and the President.

The Iranian parliament has limited foreign affairs, although it played a crucial role in some of the country's crucial moments, even in 2015, when it approved the nuclear agreement with the world powers.

The Majlis plays a more important role in economic policy and other domestic policies.

I went to Tajrish Sq in northern Tehran today and finally found some signs of the next general election on Friday, February 21 to vote in the parliament of 290 members of the country. #IranVote pic.twitter.com/MO53leI8Fp – Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) February 18, 2020

The vote also sets the tone for the presidential elections next year.

Five seats are reserved for religious minorities in the country, including Zoroastrians, Jews, Assyrians, Chaldean Christians and Armenian Christians.

Importance of the vote

Voting is key, as it is the first parliamentary election after the United States withdrew from the nuclear agreement, between Iran and the world powers in 2018 and again imposed sanctions against Tehran, including its oil and banking sectors.

Financial measures put Iran's economy in a tailspin with inflation. reaching 33.5 percent and growth declined by at least six percent last year.

Therefore, the vote will determine the direction of the country as it faces an increasingly serious economic crisis and a "maximum pressure,quot; campaign from the United States.

According to the political analyst and commentator based in Tehran Mohammad Eslami, the vote "will reflect the way in which people want the government to approach the West after the agreement fails."

"He will say if people want more cooperation with the West or with Russia, China and make the most of domestic potentials," he told Al Jazeera.

Low involvement?

Despite calls from officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, for high participation, surveys in the pre-voting period indicated a lower electoral participation than in previous parliamentary polls four years ago.

"I will not participate in the elections, because the vote (in Iran) is useless," said Atefeh Ghadimi, a landscape designer 25 years before the vote.

In addition to the deterioration of the economy, which officials blame for U.S. sanctions, some voters said they would boycott the vote due to deadly repression by security forces against tens of thousands of people protesting the price increase of fuel in November.

Nearly 58 million people are eligible to vote on shortlisted lists of candidates representing more than 250 registered parties (Birch Taherkenareh / EPA)

The military demolition of a Ukrainian plane on January 8 that killed the 176 people on board, mostly Iranians, was another reason cited for the boycott.

However, others said they would not participate due to the disqualification of the Guardian Council of more than 7,000 candidates who registered before the vote, most of whom were reformists, including 81 current legislators.

But observers said things could change on the day.

"The Iranians tend to decide the day whether they will vote or not. Many people can end up at the polls," said Fatima al-Samadi, principal investigator at the Al Jazeera Study Center, in the previous period. to the vote

Key points

For most voters, the most important issues in the elections are the economy. Other key issues include corruption, foreign affairs and the nuclear agreement.

"This vote refers to the economic conditions of Iran. We want a Parliament to solve our high levels of unemployment and poor living conditions," a 31-year-old journalist from Tehran told Al Jazeera Mohamed Maleki.

Parliamentary candidates in Iran are generally aligned with the reformists or conservatives as the two main political currents.

But this time, the elections will likely be a competition between conservatives who support the former mayor of Tehran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who backed the 2015 nuclear agreement, and ultraconservatives who rejected it.

All ballots are counted manually, which delays official results up to two or three days after the vote.