iOS 14 is an opportunity for Apple to lower its walls

I have a love and hate relationship with my iPhone. I love the hardware, Apple's attention to detail on iOS and the quality of the applications that developers have created. But I hate Apple's walled garden that limits the way I use my iPhone every day. I can't change my default browser; every time I click on an email address, I am forced to a lower iOS email client; and the strict restrictions of Apple's operating system mean that the customization and features of the application are limited compared to Android.

Rumors suggest that Apple is considering improving some of these restrictions on iOS 14. This upcoming operating system update could be the ideal opportunity for Apple to lower its walls a bit, just when regulators in the US. UU. And Europe begin to ask questions about how Apple exercises control over its mobile platform.

Bloomberg yesterday reported that Apple is considering allowing applications such as Chrome or Gmail to be set as default on iOS 14. It is a relatively small change, but it would have a big impact on application developers competing with Apple's integrated applications. Windows, Android and macOS allow third-party applications to be set as default, but iOS has been out of play for more than a decade. In the past 10 years, competitors have created richer email clients that integrate with full calendar applications that can also be seen in more extensible mobile browsers that synchronize on a variety of platforms that are not owned by Apple. Meanwhile, the iOS experience still forces you to use Apple's often lower applications.

Because right now?

iOS 14 is an ideal time to relax the default application restrictions, as well as regulators in Europe and the US. UU. They are examining Apple's platform and general mobile influence. According to reports, the EU has been preparing to launch an Apple antitrust investigation after Spotify filed a complaint about Apple in favor of its own music service with restrictions on its rivals. Spotify also complained about Apple's requirements that iPhone users should buy applications through its official App Store, which then charges developers a 30 percent commission.

Apple's defense of the Spotify complaint highlighted exactly how difficult it is to compete with the iPhone manufacturer on a platform where Apple sets the rules and can change them on a whim. Developers looking to avoid Apple's fees for in-app purchases are prohibited from informing their customers where and how they can pay outside the App Store. That means that applications like Netflix that do not allow purchases in the subscription application cannot link to your website or even tell the user that they must go to netflix.com to register.

Apple faces similar complaints about its 30 percent commission, and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that the company will have to face a monopoly lawsuit in the App Store.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

However, complaints go beyond Apple's cut. Bluetooth tracking company Tile recently testified at a congressional antitrust hearing that Apple is undermining potential competitors on its platform. Rumor has it that Apple is launching a competitor for Tile's Bluetooth tracking tags, and Tile's vice president and general advisor, Kirsten Daru, has accused Apple of using iOS to favor its own interests.

"Apple is acting as a guardian of applications and technologies in a way that favors its own interests," Daru said. "You may be the best football team, but you are playing against a team that owns the stadium, the ball and the league, and you can change the rules whenever you want."

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who competes for the Democratic nomination for the presidency, is equally cautious with Apple's control over the App Store and believes the company should not run the App Store and distribute applications in it. "It has to be one or the other," he said in an interview with The edge last year. “Either they run the platform or play in the store. They can't do both at the same time. "

Frustrating Apple Restrictions

Apple's reluctance to allow iPhone owners to set their own default applications has created a frustrating situation that developers have tried to solve in several ways. Applications like Outlook allow you to configure Google Maps and Chrome as the default settings for mapping and web links, and others like YouTube simply open links in Chrome if you have the application installed. Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and others register their links on iOS as an Apple-approved solution to the lack of default application options. Then, if you click on them from other applications, it will be transported to the native iOS application if it is installed. But you cannot configure those links to open on third-party Twitter clients or other alternatives.

Despite these solutions, they still launch me into Safari too often from links that friends and family send via iMessage or WhatsApp. And the mailto links on the web push me to the integrated iOS email client, which I haven't even set up. Siri is also the default and the only digital assistant that I can call with my voice from the lock screen. Alexa, Google Assistant and Cortana are restricted to working only within their applications.

If Apple relaxes its default application rules, it would improve the overall iOS experience for many, but it depends on how far it is willing to go. Apple's application restrictions are much deeper than limiting the default applications and are often related to important security needs. Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Brave and others have to use the Safari WebKit-based browser engine in their applications, since Apple does not allow rival rendering engines in iOS. This allows Apple to control the security and updates of how web content is represented on the devices in each application. Third-party applications are also limited in how they can interact with messages in iMessage and phone calls.

These restrictions improve the underlying security of iOS in many ways by limiting the potentially harmful code to run freely and prevent applications from sending SMS messages on your behalf. But they also lead to a lack of competition and choice for iPhone users. The Microsoft Your Phone application allows you to completely duplicate and control an Android device from a Windows PC and even send and receive messages and receive calls. The same application on iOS is practically useless, since none of these features works.

Another way that Apple could lower its walls is by reviewing its App Store policies. Google, Nvidia and Microsoft also face challenges to launch their cloud-based game streaming services on iOS. It took Apple almost a year to approve Valve's Steam Link application, although it mainly broadcasts games from your home PC. Apple initially rejected it for "commercial conflicts," and was probably related to the application that allowed an iOS user to access the Steam application store within Apple's strictly controlled ecosystem. Microsoft is currently testing the limits of these application store policies with its xCloud beta, while revealing that it has to limit its application due to the policies.

Apple has relaxed some of its strict iOS rules in the past, which could hint how the company's operating system will evolve in the future. Apple created CallKit to allow VoIP applications such as WhatsApp, Skype, Messenger and others to be closely integrated into the telephone dialer of the operating system. Now you can make and receive calls through WhatsApp, and they look like regular iPhone calls and even appear in the built-in phone call history.

Apple also relaxed its rules on third-party keyboards with iOS 8, and even the Apple Messages application can now use the built-in QuickType keyboard function to analyze SMS codes in other applications. This improves a key moment when you need other applications to access SMS codes, but if Apple is willing to further relax its Message restrictions, then it could allow competitors to create true alternatives to iMessage on the iPhone that would fully support RCS.

Unlevel playing field

Third-party application developers have been accusing Apple of stealing their application ideas for years and building them on iOS and macOS. The alternatives built by Apple to Bitmoji, Moment, IFTTT, Google Photos features, Houseparty, AR measurement applications and many more. It even has a nickname: "Sherlocking," which refers to the features added to Apple's Sherlock desktop search tool in 2002 that were already available in a popular third-party Watson application.

Recently, Blix, the developer behind the BlueMail email management application, claims that Apple stole its anonymous email sign-in function and then "deleted,quot; the Blix iPhone application in the search results and expelled its macOS app from the App Store. Blix is ​​now suing Apple and asking others to express themselves against what he says are Apple's unfair business tactics.

Sometimes, Apple's native alternatives arrive just when they resist third-party applications. Apple created screen time controls on iOS, which appeared just as it began to take strong action against third-party applications that offered similar functionality. Apple then backed away from these changes, but the moment didn't look great.

Apple also faces questions about restrictions on its platform that do not always apply to its own applications. Apple recently started taking strong action against the location and features of Bluetooth on iOS 13, offering reminders that third-party applications are using their background location. Although the feature is designed with privacy in mind, Apple does not offer similar notifications for its own applications, such as Find My.

Pop-ups have become a nuisance for many, since you have to repeatedly touch "always allow,quot; every few days, despite explicitly telling iOS that you want an application to always have access to your location. Google is introducing similar restrictions on Android applications, but the same policies will apply to its own applications.

Apple also doubles its own rules in other parts of iOS by using push notifications to promote Apple Music, Apple TV Plus or even Apple Carpool Karaoke show. Apple's rules specifically state that automatic notifications "should not be used for advertising, promotions or direct marketing purposes."

Complaints are certainly increasing for Apple, and iOS 14 could be an opportunity for the company to relieve some of the pressure from regulators and at the same time improve the overall iPhone and iPad experience for consumers. If we can pick up an iPhone in September and use our email clients, browsers and other favorite applications a little more freely, then it will be a small but welcome reduction of Apple's notorious walled garden.