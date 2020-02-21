Intelligence officials warned lawmakers that the Russians continue efforts to interfere in the 2020 elections

%MINIFYHTMLed02563049b43061dff7ba937511a86311% %MINIFYHTMLed02563049b43061dff7ba937511a86312%

Intelligence officials warned lawmakers at a meeting last week that the Russians continue their efforts to attack the democratic process and interfere in the 2020 elections, and that one of the points is aimed at helping to re-elect President Trump, he confirmed A source who attended the meeting. Up News Info News

"The message was that it seems they are favoring one candidate over another, and everyone should be cautious," the source said. The New York Times first reported on the briefing, which took place on February 13.

This source also confirmed that some of the president's Republican allies in the House Intelligence Committee, who were also at the meeting, "questioned the validity of the information." The source also said that the information presented at the meeting was not particularly surprising, since former National Intelligence Director Dan Coats had already warned months ago that when it comes to interference in Russian elections, "the lights are still flashing red ".

Sources tell Up News Info News that Mr. Trump was furious when he learned of the House's classified briefing. He was not informed that the meeting would take place and, according to a senior administration official, "flew his battery,quot; and repeatedly used an expletive.

The Washington Post reported for the first time that Trump had quarreled with his interim director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, after intelligence officials informed lawmakers about the threat of Russian interference. Trump announced Wednesday that Richard Grenell, the current ambassador to Germany, would replace Maguire in office.

A Congressional source told Up News Info News that "there is absolutely no connection to replace Maguire and the briefing: Maguire was dating anyway."

Nancy Cordes, Catherine Herridge, Major Garrett, Paula Reid and Grace Segers contributed to this report.