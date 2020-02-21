Inside the Paris Hilton pink themed birthday party

Forget about "That is fashionable,quot; –Paris Hilton I was #sliving for his birthday.
In honor of its 39th year, the famous fashionista celebrated with a party of the glamorous star. The evening took place inside "Slivington Manor,quot;, where the event full of stars and pink theme took place on Thursday night.
Inside the party, there was no doubt who the birthday girl was, as there were giant portraits of Hilton, as well as pink balloons by OC Balloon Bar that spelled "HBD Paris,quot; and "#Sliving,quot;. "The night was about slipping or killing life!" said a source.
Nor was there a shortage of roses and bottles of Casamigos tequila with straws to easily sip. As for the guest of honor, the style star put on a bright white long-sleeved mini with a deep neckline for the special occasion.
"It seemed that Paris was living her best life and was having an amazing time at her party," another source told E! News. "She was on the dance floor dancing wild and it seemed she was having a lot of fun. Paris really let go and all the attention was on her. She always had a drink in her hand and a big smile on her face. In a moment, she He started to prick the party and he loved it. "
The source added: "Her boyfriend Carter (Reum) was at his side all night. They seemed very happy. He pulled Carter to the dance floor and they danced together and showed a lot of PDA. "
Of course, no birthday party would be complete without cake. To finish off the night off, the birthday girl received a two-level pink birthday cake with a crown.
Certainly, it seems that the star was #sliving to its fullest on its big night.
Happy birthday Paris!
