India prepares to organize an epic show, with Trump as the star

AHMEDABAD, India – The roads are a hive of activity: women raising sand buckets, road equipment that places fresh tar, an army of sweepers attacking rubble and a new wall that rises in front of a poor neighborhood, apparently to hide it from passersby by.
President Trump will land on Monday in the northern city of Ahmedabad for his first presidential visit to India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planned an epic show. The city is being cleared, and thousands and thousands of loyalists to Modi have been recruited to stand for hours on the sun-drenched streets, to shake flags and encourage a president who loves nothing more than to attract a crowd.
It is the second act of an incipient friendship between the two men, leaders of the world's most populous democracies. Last year, Mr. Trump and Mr. Modi shared a stage in Houston at a rally called "Hello, Modi!" This one is called "Hello Trump."
But below the projected bonhomie is a more thorny reality. The United States and India are strategic partners, largely due to a mutual concern for China, but they still cannot agree on crucial issues. Even a small trade agreement that was supposed to be the centerpiece of this trip collapsed.
"They have been hitting us very hard for many, many years," Trump said this week in India.
But he hastened to add: "I really like Prime Minister Modi."
Mr. Modi seems to have attracted Mr. Trump to fly 8,000 miles and spend two days in India with his promise to organize a huge and strictly controlled show, with Mr. Trump in the center. The president has repeatedly stated that he has been guaranteed a crowd of five million to seven million people who line the roads to greet him, and in Thursday increased that to 10 million.
Ahmedabad officials said he would not be close to that, more than 100,000 along the road and another 100,000 waiting for Trump in a new cricket stadium, the largest in the world, where he will hold a rally.
Trump is popular in India, where he is seen as a strong leader, tough on terrorism, pro-business and Modi's friend. The two share a similar brand of divisive and populist politics. Even so, Modi does not take risks, places tens of thousands of police officers and fills the multitude of people he can rely on to cheer his guest enthusiastically.
Just to stay on the road that Mr. Trump's caravan will travel for a few minutes on Monday requires a special pass, awarded to carefully researched party members, his allies and special groups carefully selected by the government. This is a level of control that Mr. Modi can deliver in India that is very different from Britain, for example, where Trump tried carefully to avoid the optics of hostile crowds.
The way in which the Indian government has chosen to present the visit, not as a high-powered summit but as "Hello Trump," essentially "Hello, Modi!" Part 2: It seems to indicate that it can be configured as an exercise in public relations, although memorable, more than anything else.
For both leaders, it is a welcome distraction. Trump is eager to change the subject after his political trial, and Modi would love a postponement of protests over a new law on anti-Muslim citizenship that has increased tensions between the Indian majority of India and the Muslim minority.
Modi has also been widely criticized for his repression against Kashmir, the predominantly Muslim territory caught in a generational dispute between Pakistan and India. Upon reaching such a distance to see Mr. Modi, the president will essentially give him a stamp of approval at a time when his leadership is questioned.
"There are more questions in the last six months about India's commitment to democracy," said Bruce Riedel, a senior member of the Brookings Institution, "than we have really seen in the history of the relationship between the United States and India,quot;.
But, he added, "the good news for India is that the last person in the world that will probably raise any of these problems is Donald Trump."
The Trump family is involved in more real estate projects here than anywhere else outside of North America, and as Mr. Trump showed in the "Howdy, Modi!" demonstration in September, is eager to court the Indian-American vote. Their numbers are not huge, around three million, but they tend to be rich and voted overwhelmingly against Trump in 2016.
When traveling with the first lady, Melania Trump, Trump will tour several Indian cities, including an excursion to the Taj Mahal. Where this visit begins, Ahmedabad is almost as safe, pro-Modi and, by extension, pro-Trump as India.
A large and dusty city, Ahmedabad is a stronghold for Mr. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, and where a young Mr. Modi rose from the humble roots of the ranks of nationalist groups that defended a Hindu supremacist worldview.
At the venue of the game this week, everything was a smile. "This is like a dream come true," said Bharat Pandya, a B.J.P. spokesman.
US officials are trying to handle expectations. It is likely that some arms deals will be announced, but The two sides are fighting for broader business issues. They almost reached an agreement in January that would have opened India to more American agricultural products and restored the preferential trading status for India. What happened next depends on who you talk to.
American diplomats say the Indians began to act as if they were taking advantage of them and refused to give in even small things, such as reducing tariffs on nuts. Indian authorities say Americans became bullies and made new demands, such as a request to buy more turkeys, that Indians generally do not eat. To help Mr. Trump vote for voters in key states, the Indians offered to buy more blueberries from Wisconsin, cherries from Utah and soybeans from the Midwest.
Both sides began moving away from the commitments, several people with knowledge of the talks said, and now Trump suggests that a final agreement will have to wait until after the November elections. Still, he is eager to boost business and plans to meet with Indian executives on Tuesday to invest in the United States.
India and the United States clearly need each other, but Ashutosh Varshney, director of the Center for South Contemporary Asia at Brown University, describes the relationship as "two aspiring friends."
However, even if some difficult problems persist, the visit clearly demonstrates the strategic importance of India.
“Any presidential visit is important by definition; it's the highest level of diplomacy we have, "said Alyssa Ayres, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
In Ahmedabad, nobody talks about geopolitics. Instead, the focus is on organizing the crowd.
Officials of Mr. Modi's political party said that, along with Hindu nationalist organizations and community groups, they had been ordered to gather thousands of volunteers to line the path and fill the cricket stadium.
Hetal Amin, a fervent supporter of Modi who runs a women's organization, is gathering 1,000 women to align a segment of the route between the airport and the stadium. She said officials were providing food, transportation, passes and flags, but not money.
She said that when she sees photos of Trump and Modi standing together, who are now everywhere in Ahmedabad, she sees "two men that God has sent to bring world peace."
In a poor neighborhood along the presidential caravan route, A new gray cement wall has mysteriously appeared, hiding a maze of makeshift shelters. (The city has said that the wall was planned a long time ago to protect residents from entering a busy street).
Many Indians now joke that Trump finally got his wall, and India paid for it.
Jeffrey Gettleman reported from Ahmedabad, India, and Vindu Goel from New Delhi. Maria Abi-Habib contributed from New Delhi and Hari Kumar from Ahmedabad.