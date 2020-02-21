India prepares to organize an epic show, with Trump as the star

AHMEDABAD, India – The roads are a hive of activity: women raising sand buckets, road equipment that places fresh tar, an army of sweepers attacking rubble and a new wall that rises in front of a poor neighborhood, apparently to hide it from passersby by.

President Trump will land on Monday in the northern city of Ahmedabad for his first presidential visit to India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planned an epic show. The city is being cleared, and thousands and thousands of loyalists to Modi have been recruited to stand for hours on the sun-drenched streets, to shake flags and encourage a president who loves nothing more than to attract a crowd.

It is the second act of an incipient friendship between the two men, leaders of the world's most populous democracies. Last year, Mr. Trump and Mr. Modi shared a stage in Houston at a rally called "Hello, Modi!" This one is called "Hello Trump."

But below the projected bonhomie is a more thorny reality. The United States and India are strategic partners, largely due to a mutual concern for China, but they still cannot agree on crucial issues. Even a small trade agreement that was supposed to be the centerpiece of this trip collapsed.