I'm dying to make a Rohit Shetty movie – Ayushmann Khurrana

What was your reaction when you were offered the script by Shubh Mangal zyada Saavdhaan?

I was actively looking for this script. I was looking for a script that treated sexuality commercially. I was in contact with Hitesh Kevalya (film director) ki wo kya likh raha hai. And I am very happy that you told me about this topic. So my reaction after hearing the script was amazing. This movie was a commercial commercial popcorn movie. And we require a movie like that.

Did you think about it?

No way. I thought we should make this movie. I was filming for Dream Girl, I saw this gay couple kissing in the parking lot of a mall. So I thought this is the right time to make a movie about this. And Shubh Mangal … is a first step for them to be induced to be receptive.

What was your perception of gay people before coming to the film industry?

I was on the verge of homophobia when I was in college. But I have seen this transformation in me, from someone who is little reluctant to homosexuality and someone who is now a flag bearer of the LGBT community in Bollywood. I am proud of this movie. So I have seen that change in me. I expect the same change in many people in India who are against homosexuality.

What was it like playing a gay man on the screen?

I think as an actor you should be ready for anything. It's like playing another character. And that is my perception and I want to have that perception with everyone. They are like normal human beings. Many people say that they are not normal or that it is not natural to be homosexual. That has to be a change.

Do you have gay friends?

Yes, I have given him friends. I know their stories and their struggle. I was reading a book of lies with me by Phillippe Besson based on two gay lovers.

How do you reinvent yourself with each character every time?

You don't have to reinvent yourself with these characters. I feel ki kis jagah aap shoot kar rahe ho wahan language ki aani chahiye aur empathy hone chahiye towards the character. I would love to tell different stories every time.

Do you feel pressure to improve every time?

I would not press. I would say that it is courage to choose scripts that are more risky, that are more radical in aging. This success has given me courage more than anything else.

There are unconventional actors like Rajkumar Rao and Vicky Kaushal. How do you see them?

I think Vicky Kaushal is a commercial actor. Both are great actors because he gave a comment on the hit movie Uri. And it's good to have contemporaries that inspire you.

So, have you found your place in the industry?

It is very important to have that space. There is no birth of great actors in our country. There are only a large number of actors who have vision and also how different they could be from others.

And what's next?

There is no birth of subjects too. I also have many ideas, but I don't want to tell varna koi aur film bana lega (laughs).

Last year has been an exciting year for you. What is your personal goal for this year?

The personal goal is to make an innovative movie for me. I want to make an action movie. I would love to do it and I'm dying to make a Rohit Shetty movie.



And something you don't want to do?

Anything that is regressive I don't want to do. I want to be part of progressive Indian cinema. I don't want to do what is done and tired.