Iggy Azalea takes a break from the music

Instagram

The creator of successes & # 39; Fancy & # 39; announces a music break in an attempt to find inspiration for his next studio album two months after releasing a mini album called & # 39; Wicked Lips & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Iggy Azalea He is taking a break from the music after a few turbulent months.

On Monday, February 17, 2020, the creator of hits "Sally Walker" told fans that "free time is needed" to work on new musical concepts, insisting that "he has not forgotten them."

%MINIFYHTML42e8979c29231277815158540f85a31d11% %MINIFYHTML42e8979c29231277815158540f85a31d12%

Iggy added: "When I come back, you'll know. And I'll be back."

The 29-year-old rapper Fancy's career seemed to stall when his second album, "In My Defense," only debuted at number 50 on the Billboard 200 when it was released in July 2019, five years after its debut release exceeded the same. picture

His follow-up, the EP "Wicked Lips", was plagued by a series of delays, and could not be included in the list in December.

Meanwhile, the attacker was the victim of a $ 350,000 home robbery in November, and then separated from her boyfriend, the rapper. Playboi Carti – although they seemed to have reconciled in the middle of a series of Instagram posts last month.