Ianis Hagi: Rangers will seek to sign the loan midfielder permanently, says Gary McAllister | Soccer news

Rangers manager assistant Gary McAllister admits that the club will seek to sign a permanent contract with loan forward Ianis Hagi if he maintains his impressive form.

Rangers will consider signing loan midfielder Ianis Hagi permanently if he maintains his impressive form, says Gary McAllister.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals in four starts for the Rangers since joining the Belgian champion Genk on loan at the end of January, with the Scottish club having the option of making the deal permanent in the summer.

Romanian international Hagi hit Braga twice on Thursday night to assure the Rangers an impressive 3-2 victory in the first leg of the last 32 games of the Europa League in Ibrox.

When asked if the Rangers would use their option to sign Hagi permanently, Assistant Manager McAllister said: "If the boy continues to act, it is something we will have to look at."

"The manager (Steven Gerrard) has the last word, but so far it has impressed us all. We just want to keep this young man, keep his confidence high and keep encouraging him to do the things he is good at."

"If you are a player last night (against Braga), scoring a couple of goals against 50 thousand fans who sing your name … I think he is enjoying it!"

Hagi began his career in Romania with Viitorul Constanta before moving to Fiorentina Series A, where he made only two appearances in the league before returning to his former club.

He scored 14 goals in 38 games for Constanta last season, which earned Genk a change in the summer, but he has been loaned to the Rangers after finding his limited opportunities.

"It arrived and installed very quickly," McAllister added about Hagi. "All players and staff have made him feel very welcome. Come in with a smile, which is always nice to see in a young boy."

"He likes to train and enjoys life in Glasgow. He quickly established himself.

"He has an eye for a goal, an eye for a pass. I think the first game, the first 15-20 minutes, the physical appearance and the nature of the game here, he found quite difficult, but since then he has really adapted Well, I I think."