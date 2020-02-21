Ianis Hagi expects the heroism of his Rangers to make Dad proud | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb46c1dd5f06dc46d38b6b6053893cbc111% %MINIFYHTMLb46c1dd5f06dc46d38b6b6053893cbc112%

"He has a fight in him. It's not just talent, it's a fight. He wants to win," says Steven Gerrard after Hagi inspires the Rangers to win 3-2 over Braga.





Ianis Hagi hopes to have made his father Gheorghe proud after rescuing the dreams of the Rangers' Europa League with his double Braga.

The Gers' hopes of reaching the last 16 seemed to be tattered after the Portuguese team had a two-goal lead in Ibrox on Thursday night.

But with Hagi senior, the former Real Madrid and Barcelona star, watching from the directors' box, the 21-year-old refused to accept defeat and caused the fight that gained a 3-2 lead for the return next Wednesday.

The attacker Genk on loan scored twice after playing a role in the equalizer of Joe Aribo and said: "It was for nights like this that I joined the Rangers.

"My whole family was here, so it's amazing. It's the first time they come here and I'm very proud they were on the stand."

"I am very happy and I think I made them proud."

The great Romanian Gheorghe Hagi (center) was in Ibrox to see his son Ianis star in the Rangers

"I'm just doing my job. Every time I go to the field, I know what my job is. I have to help, create and write down. That's my job and it doesn't change if we win, lose or draw.

"It's an important victory, but it's still just the first leg, so we have to think of St Johnstone on Sunday. We play every three days, so we don't have time to stop at any games."

Hagi (right) celebrates his second goal with Alfredo Morelos

"We just have to move on to the next game and we also have to play the second leg, so nothing has been done yet. But we are sure we can score there and progress."

Rangers chief Steven Gerrard praised Hagi and Aribo after the game and said the Romanian had "provided the magic,quot; for a memorable return.

Joe Aribo scored the Rangers' tie to put the 2-2

"Ianis is an outstanding talent and that stage was made for him," Gerrard said.

"There was a lot of pressure on him, his father was in the crowd tonight for the first time in Ibrox.

"He has a fight in him. It's not just talent, it's a fight. He wants to win."

Gerrard reacts after the Rangers complete their return

"It was he who provided the magic and the spark for us to return to the game. The first goal is outstanding: cutting off his left foot, which I think is weak, but I'm not sure yet, it was an outstanding finish.

"Then, to have the audacity to try the second one from 30 extra yards, to have confidence. We had a bit of luck, but sometimes in this game, you have to do your own luck and it certainly deserved it."

1:17 Gerrard praised the character of his team against Braga on Thursday night Gerrard praised the character of his team against Braga on Thursday night

The rangers have endured a miserable 2020 so far after dropping 10 points behind Celtic in the national title race.

But Gerrard hopes this victory will provide the spark that revives his campaign.

The former Liverpool captain, who is no stranger to European returns as a player, added: "This is what Ibrox deserves. It is what this club deserves with the amount of history and the great nights it has been before."

"It is our responsibility to try to recover as many nights as we can.

"We saw some people leave with 2-0. I am not sure if that was the score or the weather, but there was a bit of negativity behind the bank, but magic nights happen in European football."

"I have experienced them as a player and I hope to experience much more. Tonight it was right there."