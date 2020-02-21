"I screamed like my 7 year old son,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

The Pasadena Fire Department responded to calls for an "animal bite,quot; on Colorado Boulevard between South Bonnie Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue, not knowing it was a swarm of bees, according to CBSLA's Laurie Pérez.
Busko says that at first they only saw a few buzzes, but a swarm surrounded him as soon as he left his platform.
“As soon as I left, they attacked. I screamed like my 7 year old daughter, ”Busko said.
“I let go of my radio, my sunglasses flew out, took off my hat and started trying to fight the bees, which did nothing. I was bitten several times in the face, on the lips, in each ear and in all hands. "
He said he was glad to be wearing this long-sleeved uniform he was still wearing in a training exercise before because the bees were extremely aggressive.
“I started running west on Colorado Blvd trying to get away from them. I made a stop in the hotel parking lot, the bees did not yield, ”he said.
Busko ran a block before turning the corner where other firefighters helped remove the remaining bees and gave him a shot of Benadryl.
"The number one question they ask me is:" Why didn't you jump to the platform? "My engineer is allergic to bees that day, so I couldn't go back there."
Busko, another fireman, a police officer and two passersby were taken to the hospital with multiple bee stings.
A local beekeeper believes that the colony was made up of Africanized bees based on their volume and aggressiveness. Firefighters on an aerial ladder used a carbon dioxide and foam extinguisher to tear down the nest.
"I am happy that everyone left there and that everyone was safe," Busko said.