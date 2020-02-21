I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven help bring to light the important role that pets play in people's lives – Up News Info Detroit

Pets brighten our day, lift our spirits when times get tough and help us get out and be active in all stages of life. I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven works to bring happiness and love to the lives of people and dogs. They seek to lead the non-killing movement by rescuing, rehabilitating and relocating homeless dogs.

Britney Donnelly, an employee of I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven and special guest Barry, a mix of Great Dane, joins host Lisa Germani in COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about their rescue and the impact that pets can have on a person's physical and mental health.

To help us find a home for Barry, visit iheartdogs.org

%MINIFYHTML4857812f6ae212f33cd37b9d6e77ff2c11% %MINIFYHTML4857812f6ae212f33cd37b9d6e77ff2c12%

Look at Britney and Barry in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at CW50.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.