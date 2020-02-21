I am beginning to believe that Democrats want Colorado drivers to be miserable, so they will accept more taxes

Deep in the bowels of the Denver International Airport, the Illuminati gather for their secret meetings. A bloodthirsty chupacabra stalks the sleeping cattle in the San Luis Valley to cram their guts. Aliens or government spy drones or both roam the night sky in northeastern Colorado. Conspiracy theories of the centennial State abound, but I have never given them credit. And yet, while languishing in the daily bottleneck at the Santa Fe Drive and Interstate 25 exchange, breathing in the smog of inactive cars, I discovered a true conspiracy in our state: the Democrats in the legislature have no interest in solving our transportation problems, and they intend to exploit our frustration to increase taxes.

%MINIFYHTML6893398f11c0c7c72b91654a2f42acd311% %MINIFYHTML6893398f11c0c7c72b91654a2f42acd312%

Let's examine the growing evidence.

As part of a 2018 bipartisan agreement to finance transportation, around $ 500 million of the general fund will be spent this year. That will hardly touch the accumulation of billions of dollars in unfunded projects. Republicans would like to make an additional $ 300 million investment in roads this year. Democrats oppose allocating more money from the general fund of $ 12 billion for transportation because they say it would divert funds from other priorities: prisons, schools, public health and the like. However, they had no problems authorizing a full-day kindergarten expansion in the last session. With almost $ 200 million, the program will cost more than the legislators budgeted.

Democrats also spent $ 800,000 to study how the government can "increase the amount of retirement savings for Colorado private sector workers." Have you heard of an IRA or a savings account? These savings strategies already exist. Those of us in the private sector who save for retirement could have told them everything without spending a penny of taxpayers' money. Similarly, research on problems that affect government retirement plans such as PERA and Social Security are available online for free. Imagine that.

Although Democrats have no additional money for the roads, the governor has proposed spending $ 27 million to expand subsidized preschool programs, $ 10 million for a family leave benefit for state employees and other new programs.

It's obvious: progressive pet projects are the priority, not congested roads.

Democrats say they don't want to act unless there is another source of funding dedicated to transportation. When the Republicans proposed to reallocate that source, the Democrats killed the bill. Senate Bill 44 would have dedicated 10% of vehicle sales and use taxes to road projects. Next year, the state would have spent $ 366 million on roads.

So what is your solution? Increase taxes directly or in the form of new rates. It does not matter that Colorado residents already pay a driver's license fee, commercial license fee, vehicle registration fee, public highway authority fee, emission control fee, additional road fee, medical services fee emergency, additional registration fee, biker insurance identification fee, motorcycle surcharge fee, diesel fee, peace officer standards and training board fee, county road and bridge fee, plug-in electric vehicle fee , road safety surcharge fee and a bridge security surcharge fee. The advantage of calling a tax a fee is that the legislature does not have to ask voters for permission.

In addition to all of these rates, Colorado taxpayers also pay transportation taxes, including sales taxes on new vehicles, commercial transportation taxes, and a 22-cent tax per gallon on gasoline, a rate that is a halfway between the neighbors of the south and north of the state.

Democrats believe that the people of Colorado are open to a new tax in addition to all the taxes, fees, surcharges and tolls we already pay. Did the politicians not notice the results of the last two elections? Voters rejected tax increases not once but twice. The message is quite obvious: we already pay enough taxes and expect the legislature to spend what we give them in essential government services such as roads.

They may think that if we sit long enough in the exchange of respiratory gases in Santa Fe and I-25, we will beg you to increase taxes. That seems to be the plan: refusing to finance roads with the available money, causing frustration and then raising taxes. While it is not worthy of a Dan Brown novel, it is a conspiracy theory that is worth contemplating while wasting time in traffic.

Krista Kafer is a weekly columnist for the Denver Post. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer.

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.